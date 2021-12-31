Nicolet Bankshares Inc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

New Purchases: VUSB, NOBL, RHHBY, XLNX, INFO, NXPI, SLV, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Roche Holding AG, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, Carrier Global Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. As of 2021Q4, Nicolet Bankshares Inc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) - 921,657 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 997,990 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 426,056 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 401,450 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 177,715 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $221.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 224.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $148.886900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 60.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 62.81%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 75.73%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $41.47 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $43.92.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 58.8%. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 5,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 28.66%. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 1,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in Equifax Inc by 22.51%. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $239.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 2,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in RPM International Inc by 35.04%. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.57%. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 4,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc reduced to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 60.45%. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Nicolet Bankshares Inc still held 422 shares as of 2021-12-31.