Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Rambus Inc, Newmark Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells 51job Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, CoStar Group Inc

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rambus Inc, Newmark Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Danaos Corp, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells 51job Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Incyte Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 247 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 31,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 11,050 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 17,700 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74% Wingstop Inc (WING) - 15,600 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71% Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 6,900 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $72. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.002200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 46,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 98.18%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 81.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $135.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 137,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 104.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $95.15, with an estimated average price of $89.01.