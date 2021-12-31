55i, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BBIN, CMDY, JEMA, AVGO, AVUS, DBEF, UBSI, IRT, FXO, UPS, JMOM, JIG, SCD, GDV, URTH, RVT, GTO, FFA, THQ, CII, TY, RQI, CET, BST, NIE, VIOO, MOAT, SHYD, QDPL, PTBD, HYD, PLD, RTX, RRX, SO, MDYV, SPTS, IYF, GSID, APD, BDJ, BIGZ, BSTZ, CCD, CSQ, DUK, FDEU, FUMB, GBIL, JPUS, POCT, RYT, RYU, RSP, IAU, ADBE, IYJ, IJJ, IYR, IGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 55i, Llc. As of 2021Q4, 55i, Llc owns 469 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 3,448,422 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 4,291,014 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 393,928 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 3,330,623 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 1,624,826 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%

55i, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 214,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 221,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 123,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $605.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.895200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 635,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 393,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,169,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 570,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.276100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,716,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.41%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 134,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.9 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.28.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.83 and $117.96, with an estimated average price of $117.37.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.