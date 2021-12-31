Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF, IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan E

- New Purchases: MUB, BAM, JPEM, ARKK, SPEM, NRK, IDEV, WIP, SPDW, VZ, BRK.A, SPTL, EEMV, ACWV, FSLY, EIS, GM, EWY, EWS, VCSH, DOCU, LQD, SQ, APPN, SHY, IEI, CMPS, CMG, DIA, DVN, SPY, COST, ISRG, TNDM, NVDA, MRNA, AMT, REGN, IJH, CRM, SBNY, VGT, VXX, ARKQ, KD, ZS, ARKW, SPLV, QCLN, FBT, FVD, QAI, PXJ, IJR, PHO, IDXX, LULU, MA, TMO, LUV, PFE, OXY, VTRS, MU, AVGO, FDX, LLY, EW, DXCM, COP, CLX, BA, ATVI, Z, CHWY, CRWD, ZM, PINS, NIO, SPOT, ABT, SE, PTON, ETSY, WIX, RNG, WDAY, NOW, FRC, DG,
- Added Positions: USD, RPAR, GLDM, VIG, VTI, SCHP, VEA, AMZN, GOOG, GUNR, DFAE, LTPZ, BBCA, SHOP, AGG, VWO, AAPL, FB, TSLA, GOOGL, NFLX, MCD, CVS, PYPL, VPL, VO, JPM, JNJ, VB, MSFT, PEP, TXN, DIS, DFAI, V,
- Reduced Positions: BBJP, VNQ, GLD, IWF, VOO, VYM,
- Sold Out: BBEU, HFXI, NEA, FSD, GHY, RBLX, CMCSA, EMD, BND, VGK, LRCX, PM, USMV, NAD, ARDC, ASX, XLK, VBK, XLV, XLY, TLH, QQQ, IYG, DLN, DGRO, BDX, PPA, TLT, CVX, VOT, VOX, XLC, XLI, BMY, XLP, T,
- RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 6,132,163 shares, 55.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) - 31,599,431 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.00%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 130,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 40,637 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.65%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 50,673 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.29%
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 173.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 31,599,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 185.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 359,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 146.85%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2817.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.85%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3238.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58.Sold Out: IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.74.Sold Out: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.34.
