Main Street Research LLC Buys Linde PLC, Anthem Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: LIN, ANTM, MTCH, AMD, BA, SYY, TJX, IAC, QTEC, SCHB, VOO, VTV, XLF, TNXP,
- Added Positions: BX, IWM, NEE, AAPL, TTE, LOW, V, COST, DHI, ADBE, PG, MSFT, GOOGL, ZTS, TXN, ALB, APTV, JPM, AMZN, OTIS, TGT, ASML, BAC, CVX, MSCI, DHR, BLK, LYV, NUE, NOW, NVDA, SHOP, BRK.A, BRK.B, DIS, CCI, GOOG, ABBV, TSLA, VTI, SPY, O, JNJ, WMT, UNH, MRK, PFE, INTU, IBM, LMT, CMCSA, UL, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: SWKS, PYPL, ILMN, VEEV, DOCU, SQ, IVV, XOM, VGT, KO, FB, ATVI, QQQ, NFLX, MCD, RTX, PEP, MA, GILD, IWY, BMY, T, JD, SKLZ, SOXX, XYL, KMI, MMM, ULTA, VUG, INTC, AON, CSCO, CL, DXCM, D, ENTG, GS, HD, WFC, KLAC, LRCX, NTES, NKE, RMD, CRM, TSM, TMO,
- Sold Out: FLGE, ISRG, PLD, EQR, FISV, PHG, BR, EWJ, GIM, ESGC, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,884 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 335,855 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 175,778 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,395 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 215,323 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 75,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $468.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 55,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $115.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 6251.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 203,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 179,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $497.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.
