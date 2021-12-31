Capital One Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Invesco

- New Purchases: BWZ, BACPL.PFD, SCHE, CVX, GS, TSLA, VNQ, ANTM,
- Added Positions: QUAL, IAGG, SPHQ, MTUM, GSLC, MUNI, AGG, STIP, LQD, IEF, TIP, SCHR, FNDF, IGIB, EMGF, EFAV, VWOB, EEMV, VIG, VCSH, ISTB, SHV, SPY, IVE, VEA, ACWX, PFF, FNDE, BOND, SPDW, SMMU, GOOGL, SPIP, MUB, CSCO, IJS, IEMG, ABT, DHR, CAT, VB, INTC, JPM, NKE, PFE, IEFA, WMT, WMB, FB, GOOG, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SHM, BNDX, VTIP, SPLV, BND, VLUE, GSIE, USIG, VTEB, VCIT, VGIT, EMB, GOVT, FNDA, VTV, MSFT, FLRN, FNDC, DFAC, AAPL, SCHZ, SCHG, SPHD, MCD, GSY, IGM, AMZN, COP, XLK, IPAY, INTF, IWM, PNQI, HACK, SMLV, VOT, VWO, XSLV, FLOT, PG, LOW, LMT, UPS, VZ, V, XOM, CNOB, BSV, BAM, GLD, COST, LHX, HON, JNJ, VYM, ADI, AMGN, MRK, SUSA, SBUX, SMMV, MA, FNV, QQQ, PBE, IWY, ABBV, DGRW, DNL, IBB, ESGU,
- Sold Out: NOW, WFC, VTI, MDT, SGEN, DGRO, DGS, IBMJ, IWF, MDY, SUSB, NLY, TMDI,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 567,431 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.99%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,720,729 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 284,608 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 598,357 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.74%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 494,421 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury B. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $31, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.484200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 567,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 164,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 171,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 105,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 171.65%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $56.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
