Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. Buys Trip.com Group, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, Liberty Formula One Group

Investment company Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Trip.com Group, sells Liberty Formula One Group, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd..
1. Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. keeps buying
For the details of Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kontiki+capital+management+%28hk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 990,518 shares, 30.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,946,388 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,918,010 shares, 26.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,356,975 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.34%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 261,098 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.25%
Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 7,918,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.
