Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. Buys Trip.com Group, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, Liberty Formula One Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trip.com Group, sells Liberty Formula One Group, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 990,518 shares, 30.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,946,388 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,918,010 shares, 26.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,356,975 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.34% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 261,098 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.25%

Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 7,918,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.