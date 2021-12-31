Horan Securities, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: CNNB, BWA, QYLD, CMG, SHW, ESGV, DPG, ASG, CSQ, GSY, SLDP, ADBE, REGI, NCLH, HASI, NEP, SHOP, SWAV, BDXB.PFD, NVO, VCSH, SPSB, FRME, SKOR, SCHM, ALB, ORA, COIN, PATH, AES, PLBY, GTX, BLND, WFH, AFRM, VXUS, GXO, HOOD, KD, VONE, U, ICLN, SCHG, MDYG, LIT, KRE, KOMP, IMTM, SCHH, IJT, TECB, SCHV, CLOU, BNDX, SMMD, BOXD, SPMB, RIVN, GERN, UNH, TSM, SU, SIRI, PXD, NDAQ, LOGI, HOLX, LHX, WYNN, DKS, BHC, BBY, BLDP, AZO, AXP, AEO, AMRN, MPLX, PROG, BNTX, ZM, CVNA, PDSB, CWEN, QRVO, THQ, BABA, SNOW, ZG, DBRG, LAC, GOF, BGS, MA, USA, CROX,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJR, PG, AAPL, IJH, MSFT, JPST, GOOGL, TJX, SPY, COST, IEF, AGG, FLOT, IEI, EEM, SPTS, HD, JNJ, QCOM, VEA, ACN, CINF, TT, UPS, CCOR, ABT, CMCSA, ITW, JPM, EFA, AAP, ADP, BRK.B, CTAS, DEO, DUK, TMO, WMB, AVGO, PYPL, CVS, CCI, MRK, VZ, WMT, ABBV, DOW, IVZ, D, SJM, NOC, SYY, TGT, TSN, RTX, WPC, DIS, SWAN, VXF, AMZN, AFG, C, ENB, FITB, KR, ORCL, RCL, SYF, CFG, ITOT, IWB, IWM, SCZ, STIP, TIP, T, AMD, BAC, DLR, FE, PFE, PLUG, SPWR, V, ENPH, GOOG, AY, SEDG, IGSB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHP, SLV, TAN, VTIP, MMM, PLD, ADI, AZN, GOLD, BMY, CVX, CLF, TPR, KO, CL, VALE, LLY, EMR, ERIC, NEE, HON, LOW, MS, VTRS, PEP, RPM, CRM, SBUX, SYK, WAB, ET, FSLR, KMI, PSX, FB, NRZ, RUN, ROKU, SILK, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, QS, ABNB, AOA, ARKK, EIS, ISCF, IUSG, JPIN, NACP, QCLN, REZ, SCHZ, SPSM, VLUE, VNQ, XLB, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, EEMV, MRNA, SPAB, USRT, ACB, TFI, CCL, ISTB, PLTR, ACWI, HBAN, GE, PEN, ANGL, RDS.A, BA, IWF, IXUS, IYW, SUB, INTC, F, BSV, VO, GWX, IDV, BKLN, TSLA, IGIB, DGRO, VTI, VOO, VB, PFG, USVM, RODM, MET, XOM, SLYV, TXN, IBM, SPDW, SNAP, TLH, SPMD, SPEM, IAGG, SHY, PCY, MTUM, MBB, LQD, MKC, AMAT, TFC, BLK, COF, CSCO, EQT, FDS, INO, MDLZ, LYV, MMP, MRO, MRVL, OGN, MCD, NKE, ES, XPO, SPG, SWKS, USB, LULU, WKHS, GM, ALL, DOCU, DKNG,
- Sold Out: UAL, SPIB, LUV, STX, CERN, LW, AEE, RIDE, INDA, VCIT, PPL, SOXL, SCHR, PGX, JETS, RBLX, VIG, VYM, LMND, FVRR, SPOT, APPN, SABR, CGC, GCI, RDS.B, ZBH, SLB, PWR, PAYX, EPD, BLDR,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 160,752 shares, 45.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 210,899 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 40,138 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.99%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 13,428 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,645 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.42%
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 81,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1603.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 40,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $270.896000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.701600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2819.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.
