Horan Securities, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc

Investment company Horan Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Horan Securities, Inc. owns 551 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Horan Securities, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 160,752 shares, 45.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 210,899 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 40,138 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.99%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 13,428 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,645 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.42%
New Purchase: Cincinnati Bancorp Inc (CNNB)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 81,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1603.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 40,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $270.896000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.701600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2819.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.



