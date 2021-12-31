We Are One Seven, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KLA Corp

New Purchases: VUSB, FITB, SPTM, KR, SHV, SPLG, TD, SH, MDYV, MDYG, BP, PRU, WEC, SJM, BR, STAG, GILD, LRCX, NUE, WYNN, DOCU, DOV, INMD, CIBR, PAYX, AON, ADI, VLO, TTE, CTVA, SYY, EBAY, MPC, CDW, XLY, BUFG, COM, IDV, IYF, VGIT, VOOG, ABB, NICE, OZK, HPQ, BRO, LH, ADM, CME, AMX, CLX, ENB, CL, RELX, NNN, JNK, GINN, BDX, SCHO, RIO, AVY, SPMD, SPSM, SRLN, USHY, ALGN, VRP, AFL, XLC, ATVI, DLR, SNY, SWK, O, PRAA, NOK, WEN, UBS, MU, LEG, MYI, CHTR, HCA, GSK, FE, EPD, DRI, BBD, MLCO, NUV, MDWD, SLGL, SSKN, VISL,

VUSB, FITB, SPTM, KR, SHV, SPLG, TD, SH, MDYV, MDYG, BP, PRU, WEC, SJM, BR, STAG, GILD, LRCX, NUE, WYNN, DOCU, DOV, INMD, CIBR, PAYX, AON, ADI, VLO, TTE, CTVA, SYY, EBAY, MPC, CDW, XLY, BUFG, COM, IDV, IYF, VGIT, VOOG, ABB, NICE, OZK, HPQ, BRO, LH, ADM, CME, AMX, CLX, ENB, CL, RELX, NNN, JNK, GINN, BDX, SCHO, RIO, AVY, SPMD, SPSM, SRLN, USHY, ALGN, VRP, AFL, XLC, ATVI, DLR, SNY, SWK, O, PRAA, NOK, WEN, UBS, MU, LEG, MYI, CHTR, HCA, GSK, FE, EPD, DRI, BBD, MLCO, NUV, MDWD, SLGL, SSKN, VISL, Added Positions: AAPL, PG, MSFT, HD, JPM, JNJ, SPY, IJH, V, GOOGL, LOW, DIS, ABBV, CSCO, INTC, WMT, NKE, BX, XLE, AMAT, KO, CMCSA, NEE, MCD, PEP, GM, EFA, IVV, SYLD, ABT, AMZN, CVX, NVDA, ORCL, TMO, COST, MRK, WM, ADBE, BMY, CP, DUK, KMB, PYPL, QQQ, VOO, ETN, IBM, UNH, MDY, T, CVS, F, PNC, SBUX, TXN, GOOG, RDVY, ACN, AMT, BCE, HON, TT, MMC, PFE, TJX, USB, ZTS, IJR, VIG, MMM, AEP, BA, CAT, SCHW, DE, DEO, EW, LLY, EMR, XOM, HUM, MDLZ, MSI, NFLX, NOC, SHW, SO, TGT, VZ, MA, PM, AVGO, IQV, IWB, JEPI, SDVY, ALL, AMGN, APH, ADP, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, COF, CNC, CTAS, COO, FDX, GS, MLKN, ICE, SPGI, MDT, ORLY, QCOM, CRM, TRV, STE, TER, UL, UPS, WFC, YUM, DG, DFAU, GLD, HYG, RSP, TLT, VCIT, VEA, VNQ, VTI, PLD, AXP, TFC, CSX, CI, COP, ED, CCI, D, DD, EOG, GD, GPC, PEAK, ITW, MKL, BKNG, TSM, TPL, UNP, RTX, TSLA, NXPI, DOW, BKLN, DIA, DLN, GTO, HYLB, HYLS, LQD, MGK, PFF, SCHG, SCHV, SPIB, VHT, VO, VTIP, VTV, XLK, XLV, CB, APD, MO, BSX, CRH, FIS, C, CTSH, DHR, GE, GIS, WELL, IP, JCI, MAR, MKC, MCK, MCO, MS, NVO, OHI, PH, NTR, LIN, PSA, RPM, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SPG, SONY, TTWO, TM, WST, ZBRA, ZBH, EVR, CLR, TEL, AWK, ULTA, HI, KKR, FB, FIVE, PAYC, VNOM, GLOB, LBRDK, VVV, APG, BNL, EBET, BIV, BND, IGIB, IGSB, FLOT, PHB, SCHD, SPTL, VB, VFH, VGK, VTWO, VWO, XLF, XLI, ATSG, AMN, ADTN, AAP, AIG, ARCC, AZN, AVB, BIDU, BK, EPAY, BAM, AZTA, ELY, CCL, LUMN, CRL, CHD, CIEN, STZ, CPRT, DSGX, DXCM, ECPG, EQIX, EL, EXPO, FAST, GNTX, MNST, HSKA, HBAN, INFO, KAI, KEY, LKQ, LMT, MAS, MTD, MPWR, NHI, NEOG, NSC, PEGA, POWI, RMD, RBA, POOL, WPM, LUV, SRCL, SUI, TDY, TRI, TSCO, WPC, GWW, BIF, NUO, JQC, IGD, BOE, BDJ, EXLS, FSLR, LULU, ENSG, VRSK, GNRC, PLOW, BAH, FRC, BCX, HII, APTV, PANW, QLYS, SSTK, WDAY, GHY, ICLR, APAM, BURL, TWTR, KN, TMX, BABA, KEYS, UPLD, FRPT, JRVR, SEDG, KRNT, ALRM, TWNK, TEAM, LSXMK, MEDP, BL, ROKU, EYE, GSHD, BV, ALC, UBER, DDOG, GDYN, ATIP, AOA, ARKK, BNDX, BSV, DBEF, DES, EFV, ESGU, FIXD, FPEI, FVD, FXO, GSLC, IAGG, IWN, IWS, IYW, KRE, LRGE, NOBL, PAVE, SOXX, SPHD, VPL, VSS, VT, VXUS, XBI, XLU,

JPST, IWM, PTBD, SHY, J, ETSY, SSO, FTSL, FV, VCSH, VBK, STIP, ISRG, ASML, IEMG, IWF, XPO, HOMB, ICAD, VICI, RARE, MYO, SQ, WSC, PCTY, SE, JBI, JBI, AGG, CWB, EFG, LMBS, SCHB, SCHP, TIP, VEU, VOT, AMD, INT, FISV, NVS, DVN, LVS, CMP, TREE, LOPE, ABG, AMED, NBIX, SPLK, AKAM, IXUS, IYG, LECO, GBIL, KBWD, ILMN, NATI, MSVX, GVA, QLD, RNMC, DISH, SPLV, CHE, TOTL, VBR, AB, VOE, MIN, VEEV, CLPT, QUOT, WK, HHC, NNDM, STWD, EVGN, NEA, ZS, FTDR, NAD, IWD, ANGL, BAB, BOND, EEMA, WBA, FMAR, FTA, NEM, FXL, FXR, BGH, ITOT, Sold Out: KLAC, KSU, MMLG, ECL, EWC, FSLY, SDS, FVRR, FPF, PDP, MMS, FPE, FLTR, FINX, FBT, EWT, EPI, ARKQ, CERT, PLTR, GRUB, HCAT, PHR, TDC, PD, MRNA, TWOU, VMW, KMI, DELL, MTBC, CX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KLA Corp, , Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2021Q4, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 662 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,872 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,940 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.88% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,621 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 96,833 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,438 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.197900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.301500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.709300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 307,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 466.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 87,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.701600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 102,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 164.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.429500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 56,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $27.9.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.