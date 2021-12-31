Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Truehand, Inc Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Cintas Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Truehand, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Cintas Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Truehand, Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Truehand, Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,563 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,147 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,456 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  4. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 32,612 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
  5. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 46,616 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.



