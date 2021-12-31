Truehand, Inc Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Cintas Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Cintas Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Truehand, Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,563 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,147 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,456 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 32,612 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Nucor Corp (NUE) - 46,616 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.