Bp Plc Buys Doximity Inc, Dada Nexus, Sells Warby Parker Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Olo Inc

- CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 71.74% of the total portfolio.
- Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 92,831 shares, 24.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 9,055 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.34%
- Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 11,756 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 24,687 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio.
Bp Plc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.36%. The holding were 92,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Bp Plc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 11,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Bp Plc sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.Sold Out: Olo Inc (OLO)
Bp Plc sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9.
