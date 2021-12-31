Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bp Plc Buys Doximity Inc, Dada Nexus, Sells Warby Parker Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Olo Inc

Investment company Bp Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Doximity Inc, Dada Nexus, sells Warby Parker Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Olo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Plc. As of 2021Q4, Bp Plc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BP PLC
  1. CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 71.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 92,831 shares, 24.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 9,055 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.34%
  4. Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 11,756 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 24,687 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.36%. The holding were 92,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 11,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.

Sold Out: Olo Inc (OLO)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9.



