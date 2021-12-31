Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Dell Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vale SA, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: DELL, VALE, FB, BRK.B, WLDN, TTMI, TBBK, CINT, SHG, XP,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dell Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vale SA, Meta Platforms Inc, Autohome Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ulta Beauty Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. As of 2021Q4, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owns 129 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,903,852 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 1,996,422 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 624,570 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,391,061 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,539,197 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.18%

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,144,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 4,150,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 146,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Willdan Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 128,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 284,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 105.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,090,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,024,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 118.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 789,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 480,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Novartis AG by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 806,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,285,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.