Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells F5 Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: XPRO, TSLA, QCOM, GOOG, SBSW, FTV, CARR, VIOT,
- Added Positions: IWM, IVV, AMD, IYW, NVDA, ARKK, AMZN, IPAC, ENPH, TNK, MSFT, BABA, PLUG, IYF, PLTR, HYG, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, CL, GOOGL, SBUX, AAPL, FSR, FM, AVB, V, NFLX, LCID, EEM, EEMA,
- Sold Out: FFIV, BR, TROW, SPGI, APO, MCHP, MCD, PEP, EA, KO, PG, ATVI, GM, SWKS, VMW, FISV, AKAM, JKHY, IPG, CTSH, MASI, GILD, INTC, TSCO, TRV, PFE, DISCA, SEIC, USB, WFC, FIS, BMY, QS, CMI, SNAP, VTRS,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 157,028 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 280,805 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 403,637 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 423,075 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,017 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 771,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2817.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 280,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.
