Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells F5 Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: XPRO, TSLA, QCOM, GOOG, SBSW, FTV, CARR, VIOT,

XPRO, TSLA, QCOM, GOOG, SBSW, FTV, CARR, VIOT, Added Positions: IWM, IVV, AMD, IYW, NVDA, ARKK, AMZN, IPAC, ENPH, TNK, MSFT, BABA, PLUG, IYF, PLTR, HYG, BRK.B,

IWM, IVV, AMD, IYW, NVDA, ARKK, AMZN, IPAC, ENPH, TNK, MSFT, BABA, PLUG, IYF, PLTR, HYG, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: DIS, CL, GOOGL, SBUX, AAPL, FSR, FM, AVB, V, NFLX, LCID, EEM, EEMA,

DIS, CL, GOOGL, SBUX, AAPL, FSR, FM, AVB, V, NFLX, LCID, EEM, EEMA, Sold Out: FFIV, BR, TROW, SPGI, APO, MCHP, MCD, PEP, EA, KO, PG, ATVI, GM, SWKS, VMW, FISV, AKAM, JKHY, IPG, CTSH, MASI, GILD, INTC, TSCO, TRV, PFE, DISCA, SEIC, USB, WFC, FIS, BMY, QS, CMI, SNAP, VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tesla Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells F5 Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owns 82 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mandatum+life+insurance+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 157,028 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 280,805 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 403,637 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 423,075 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,017 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 771,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2817.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 280,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.