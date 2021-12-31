Shell Asset Management Co Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Tesla Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: ADM, BEPC, GROY, LC, SE, RIVN, CTRA, FTNT, DOV, IMAB, OGN, DFH, ZI, SONO, MC, AMC, FLNG, BTG, TCN, GIB, AUY, WGO, TPL, AXON, ZIP, CADE, CADE, FIGS, FA, PWP, BODY, BAMR, RYAN, CNM, DUOL, MLNK, PWSC, CZOO, TSVT, LYLT, ONL, ROL, ANET, YORW, THRY, ICLK, HUT, GSKY, AGTI, CAN, PRVA, PLTR, CD, LEV, BB, OSCR, OLO, PAYX, KNBE,

ADM, BEPC, GROY, LC, SE, RIVN, CTRA, FTNT, DOV, IMAB, OGN, DFH, ZI, SONO, MC, AMC, FLNG, BTG, TCN, GIB, AUY, WGO, TPL, AXON, ZIP, CADE, CADE, FIGS, FA, PWP, BODY, BAMR, RYAN, CNM, DUOL, MLNK, PWSC, CZOO, TSVT, LYLT, ONL, ROL, ANET, YORW, THRY, ICLK, HUT, GSKY, AGTI, CAN, PRVA, PLTR, CD, LEV, BB, OSCR, OLO, PAYX, KNBE, Added Positions: TSLA, CWH, ZTS, AMZN, NOW, NKE, AMT, NFLX, REGN, MA, SPGI, MCO, SBNY, INGR, DHR, EL, HD, ILMN, CRM, CP, MS, NTR, UNH, RH, AMAT, BMO, INTU, LOW, OSTK, TD, UGI, WY, FBHS, INVH, CERN, CTAS, CGNX, INTC, QCOM, IRBT, AVGO, SHOP, AVTR, AMD, BLK, CSX, CVS, EOG, HIG, WELL, HBAN, ISRG, LRCX, MCK, ROK, SBAC, TRV, SLF, TJX, RTX, VSAT, ANTM, SNOW, ADP, TFC, BCE, BNS, BBY, BA, BMY, BAM, BG, CBRE, C, DRE, EIX, EW, EFX, RE, HUM, INFO, IDXX, MFC, MCD, MET, MU, MAA, MSI, DGX, RF, SGEN, SPG, SYK, USB, UNP, WFC, XLNX, TDG, LDOS, AQN, PM, BAH, HCA, HII, CTLT, CFG, UBER, PLD, ALB, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, NLY, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BK, BIIB, BSX, BLDR, CF, CDNS, CM, COF, KMX, CSL, CE, CNC, CNP, LNG, CME, CMCSA, CAG, CPRT, CCI, DHI, DRI, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DD, ECL, EME, EMR, ENB, XOM, FICO, FDX, FCX, GPC, GPN, GGG, HAS, HPQ, HOLX, IBM, INCY, IPG, IRM, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, BBWI, LMT, MGA, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MOH, NDAQ, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, ON, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCG, PAAS, PTC, PH, PRU, PEG, PWR, O, RMD, RBA, RHI, ROST, SMG, SRE, SWK, STT, SU, SYY, TROW, TECH, TPX, TRP, TREX, CUBE, UPS, VFC, VTR, VRSN, WPC, GWW, WDC, YUM, FTS, NEO, DFS, LULU, VMW, AGNC, LEA, CVE, PBA, GM, MPC, ENPH, SPLK, IQV, BURL, TWTR, ALLY, SYF, CZR, SYNH, QRVO, GDDY, FSV, TRU, ATKR, FTV, TTD, ZTO, ROKU, MDB, VICI, DOCU, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, LSPD, CARR, OTIS, DEN, AAP, HTH, ALK, ALGN, Y, ADS, AEE, ACC, AWR, ABCB, AME, IVZ, APA, ACGL, ASB, ATRI, BLDP, OZK, BMRN, BXP, BRKL, BF.B, BC, CAE, VIAC, CPE, CRS, CAT, CATY, CLS, LUMN, CINF, CTSH, CBSH, PRMW, CCK, TCOM, DTE, DVA, DSGX, EXP, EGO, OVV, ERF, EFSC, EQT, EXAS, NEE, FDS, FBP, FBNC, FCNCA, PFC, THFF, CIGI, FFIC, BEN, AJRD, GD, GFF, HAL, PEAK, HTLF, MTCH, IAG, TRQ, JNPR, KIM, KRG, LSTR, MTG, TGTX, MKTX, MTZ, CASH, MEOH, MTD, MSTR, TAP, MORN, HOPE, NOV, NTAP, NBIX, NGD, NEU, NWL, NG, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, OFG, PKI, PXD, PII, BPOP, QCRH, RDN, REX, WRK, RY, POOL, SJW, SGMO, SA, SEE, SWIR, SNA, SM, STN, SF, STKL, SNV, TFX, THC, TTC, TAC, UDR, UVSP, MTN, VLO, VMC, WHR, WLL, ZBRA, TECK, OC, PRIM, MLCO, EXK, DNN, PODD, CLNE, MAG, ULTA, HBM, NEWP, UUUU, CPG, CIXX, LGO, AG, VET, MOFG, CGAU, FSM, VFF, WPRT, SVM, LAC, CDNA, ABST, GNRC, HTHT, BKU, MOS, SAND, SII, PVG, PYR, GWRE, MMX, YY, NCBS, DOOO, AMH, PINC, ESNT, NMIH, ARMK, TWOU, SABR, VNOM, NEP, OR, SAGE, ACB, OGI, KE, MOMO, NVTA, ETSY, BLD, ALRM, HPE, SILV, GMS, CRON, TWLO, MEDP, VVV, COUP, IIPR, INSW, ORLA, GOOS, HEXO, OKTA, WTTR, CVNA, LBRT, IR, BKR, ZLAB, ERO, COLD, PINS, DT, TXG, DDOG, DCBO, EGLX, BILL, MNMD, BIPC, SLQT, LI, BEKE, STEP, OZON, OAS, LAZR, CHK, KBA,

TSLA, CWH, ZTS, AMZN, NOW, NKE, AMT, NFLX, REGN, MA, SPGI, MCO, SBNY, INGR, DHR, EL, HD, ILMN, CRM, CP, MS, NTR, UNH, RH, AMAT, BMO, INTU, LOW, OSTK, TD, UGI, WY, FBHS, INVH, CERN, CTAS, CGNX, INTC, QCOM, IRBT, AVGO, SHOP, AVTR, AMD, BLK, CSX, CVS, EOG, HIG, WELL, HBAN, ISRG, LRCX, MCK, ROK, SBAC, TRV, SLF, TJX, RTX, VSAT, ANTM, SNOW, ADP, TFC, BCE, BNS, BBY, BA, BMY, BAM, BG, CBRE, C, DRE, EIX, EW, EFX, RE, HUM, INFO, IDXX, MFC, MCD, MET, MU, MAA, MSI, DGX, RF, SGEN, SPG, SYK, USB, UNP, WFC, XLNX, TDG, LDOS, AQN, PM, BAH, HCA, HII, CTLT, CFG, UBER, PLD, ALB, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, NLY, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BK, BIIB, BSX, BLDR, CF, CDNS, CM, COF, KMX, CSL, CE, CNC, CNP, LNG, CME, CMCSA, CAG, CPRT, CCI, DHI, DRI, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DD, ECL, EME, EMR, ENB, XOM, FICO, FDX, FCX, GPC, GPN, GGG, HAS, HPQ, HOLX, IBM, INCY, IPG, IRM, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, BBWI, LMT, MGA, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MOH, NDAQ, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, ON, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCG, PAAS, PTC, PH, PRU, PEG, PWR, O, RMD, RBA, RHI, ROST, SMG, SRE, SWK, STT, SU, SYY, TROW, TECH, TPX, TRP, TREX, CUBE, UPS, VFC, VTR, VRSN, WPC, GWW, WDC, YUM, FTS, NEO, DFS, LULU, VMW, AGNC, LEA, CVE, PBA, GM, MPC, ENPH, SPLK, IQV, BURL, TWTR, ALLY, SYF, CZR, SYNH, QRVO, GDDY, FSV, TRU, ATKR, FTV, TTD, ZTO, ROKU, MDB, VICI, DOCU, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, LSPD, CARR, OTIS, DEN, AAP, HTH, ALK, ALGN, Y, ADS, AEE, ACC, AWR, ABCB, AME, IVZ, APA, ACGL, ASB, ATRI, BLDP, OZK, BMRN, BXP, BRKL, BF.B, BC, CAE, VIAC, CPE, CRS, CAT, CATY, CLS, LUMN, CINF, CTSH, CBSH, PRMW, CCK, TCOM, DTE, DVA, DSGX, EXP, EGO, OVV, ERF, EFSC, EQT, EXAS, NEE, FDS, FBP, FBNC, FCNCA, PFC, THFF, CIGI, FFIC, BEN, AJRD, GD, GFF, HAL, PEAK, HTLF, MTCH, IAG, TRQ, JNPR, KIM, KRG, LSTR, MTG, TGTX, MKTX, MTZ, CASH, MEOH, MTD, MSTR, TAP, MORN, HOPE, NOV, NTAP, NBIX, NGD, NEU, NWL, NG, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, OFG, PKI, PXD, PII, BPOP, QCRH, RDN, REX, WRK, RY, POOL, SJW, SGMO, SA, SEE, SWIR, SNA, SM, STN, SF, STKL, SNV, TFX, THC, TTC, TAC, UDR, UVSP, MTN, VLO, VMC, WHR, WLL, ZBRA, TECK, OC, PRIM, MLCO, EXK, DNN, PODD, CLNE, MAG, ULTA, HBM, NEWP, UUUU, CPG, CIXX, LGO, AG, VET, MOFG, CGAU, FSM, VFF, WPRT, SVM, LAC, CDNA, ABST, GNRC, HTHT, BKU, MOS, SAND, SII, PVG, PYR, GWRE, MMX, YY, NCBS, DOOO, AMH, PINC, ESNT, NMIH, ARMK, TWOU, SABR, VNOM, NEP, OR, SAGE, ACB, OGI, KE, MOMO, NVTA, ETSY, BLD, ALRM, HPE, SILV, GMS, CRON, TWLO, MEDP, VVV, COUP, IIPR, INSW, ORLA, GOOS, HEXO, OKTA, WTTR, CVNA, LBRT, IR, BKR, ZLAB, ERO, COLD, PINS, DT, TXG, DDOG, DCBO, EGLX, BILL, MNMD, BIPC, SLQT, LI, BEKE, STEP, OZON, OAS, LAZR, CHK, KBA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, JNJ, JPM, FB, FIS, NTES, DG, CHTR, AMBA, ABT, PYPL, VEEV, GILD, PG, JD, CNI, KR, PEP, SSRM, TMO, WCN, AXP, FMC, NVDA, ORCL, TTWO, VZ, DIS, TMUS, FNV, KEYS, SQ, SCHW, CLX, KO, ED, MMC, PGR, SHW, WMT, AGI, EQX, MMM, T, ATVI, ADI, BDX, CL, EA, LLY, EXPD, GE, ICE, RSG, WPM, TGT, TXN, TRMB, TYL, WEC, XEL, BR, AWK, CDW, AKAM, AIG, ABC, ATO, GOLD, CMS, CI, CSCO, COST, ITW, SNEX, MDLZ, MRK, NEM, PSA, SBUX, TRI, TSCO, VRTX, WST, MELI, V, KL, ABBV, LBRDK, BKI, PEN, ADBE, AFL, AMGN, BIDU, BAX, CHRW, CHD, CTXS, DPZ, ERIE, FFIV, FAST, HRL, HST, JKHY, PNC, BKNG, RCI, ROP, GL, VRSK, FRC, XYL, PSX, FANG, BGNE, YUMC, NIO, TW, PAYA, AEM, AFG, AVY, BAC, BBSI, BRK.B, CCL, CVX, CSGP, BVN, COP, BAP, DAR, WIRE, ENTG, GIII, GIS, HON, IEX, SJM, K, KMB, VTRS, NVR, NSC, ES, NUAN, RJF, SCS, WBA, WAT, EBAY, HEES, CMG, WU, MASI, CBOE, KKR, KMI, SXC, REGI, NXE, ATHM, PAYC, SEDG, TDOC, HRI, SNAP, PDD, NET, GFL, AOS, ACAD, ALE, ACCO, APD, AEP, ANSS, WTRG, AVT, BKD, CACI, CBZ, CPB, CNQ, CAH, CYD, GLW, CMI, DBD, NPO, ETR, FNF, FITB, FRO, IT, HSII, INO, IFF, JBHT, JBLU, KLAC, KELYA, MBT, NP, OTEX, SAVA, PTEN, TPC, POLY, PHM, REG, SYBT, SLB, SKYW, SO, LUV, NLOK, TU, TUP, TSN, USPH, UIS, URI, VVI, WM, EVRG, XRX, EDU, ICFI, LL, MSCI, GTS, SATS, WFG, KDP, ADUS, SSNC, JKS, TAL, MX, EPAM, TSC, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, VCYT, GRP.U, QTWO, MGNI, FIVN, ZEN, OCUL, HUBS, GBT, ICHR, FINV, LX, AVYA, ZEPP, ZS, DBX, IQ, AHCO, NIU, TME, QFIN, FUTU, PTON, API, NCNO, NUVB, XPEV, AMWL, MP, AI, SKLZ, CIVI, CIVI, NABL, JXN, CCSI, KSA,

MSFT, JNJ, JPM, FB, FIS, NTES, DG, CHTR, AMBA, ABT, PYPL, VEEV, GILD, PG, JD, CNI, KR, PEP, SSRM, TMO, WCN, AXP, FMC, NVDA, ORCL, TTWO, VZ, DIS, TMUS, FNV, KEYS, SQ, SCHW, CLX, KO, ED, MMC, PGR, SHW, WMT, AGI, EQX, MMM, T, ATVI, ADI, BDX, CL, EA, LLY, EXPD, GE, ICE, RSG, WPM, TGT, TXN, TRMB, TYL, WEC, XEL, BR, AWK, CDW, AKAM, AIG, ABC, ATO, GOLD, CMS, CI, CSCO, COST, ITW, SNEX, MDLZ, MRK, NEM, PSA, SBUX, TRI, TSCO, VRTX, WST, MELI, V, KL, ABBV, LBRDK, BKI, PEN, ADBE, AFL, AMGN, BIDU, BAX, CHRW, CHD, CTXS, DPZ, ERIE, FFIV, FAST, HRL, HST, JKHY, PNC, BKNG, RCI, ROP, GL, VRSK, FRC, XYL, PSX, FANG, BGNE, YUMC, NIO, TW, PAYA, AEM, AFG, AVY, BAC, BBSI, BRK.B, CCL, CVX, CSGP, BVN, COP, BAP, DAR, WIRE, ENTG, GIII, GIS, HON, IEX, SJM, K, KMB, VTRS, NVR, NSC, ES, NUAN, RJF, SCS, WBA, WAT, EBAY, HEES, CMG, WU, MASI, CBOE, KKR, KMI, SXC, REGI, NXE, ATHM, PAYC, SEDG, TDOC, HRI, SNAP, PDD, NET, GFL, AOS, ACAD, ALE, ACCO, APD, AEP, ANSS, WTRG, AVT, BKD, CACI, CBZ, CPB, CNQ, CAH, CYD, GLW, CMI, DBD, NPO, ETR, FNF, FITB, FRO, IT, HSII, INO, IFF, JBHT, JBLU, KLAC, KELYA, MBT, NP, OTEX, SAVA, PTEN, TPC, POLY, PHM, REG, SYBT, SLB, SKYW, SO, LUV, NLOK, TU, TUP, TSN, USPH, UIS, URI, VVI, WM, EVRG, XRX, EDU, ICFI, LL, MSCI, GTS, SATS, WFG, KDP, ADUS, SSNC, JKS, TAL, MX, EPAM, TSC, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, VCYT, GRP.U, QTWO, MGNI, FIVN, ZEN, OCUL, HUBS, GBT, ICHR, FINV, LX, AVYA, ZEPP, ZS, DBX, IQ, AHCO, NIU, TME, QFIN, FUTU, PTON, API, NCNO, NUVB, XPEV, AMWL, MP, AI, SKLZ, CIVI, CIVI, NABL, JXN, CCSI, KSA, Sold Out: KSU, VOYA, RNR, MKL, HRC, UHAL, LW, NWSA, TFII, AMP, XLRN, PBYI, ARCO, PAM, WAB, TGS, SPPI, STMP, RPM, OMC, HSIC, UFS, BNR, GOTU, ACA, CADE, CADE, AWH, BZUN, TLRY, TLRY, DRNA, CXP, GGAL, SCR, RPAI, VHC, PNW, TRIL, NX, CAI, YPF,

The Hague, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Tesla Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Zoetis Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NetEase Inc, Dollar General Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shell Asset Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Shell Asset Management Co owns 1395 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shell Asset Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shell+asset+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,528 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 832,498 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,805 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 334,299 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,134 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 307,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 154,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Gold Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,119,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 198,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.337200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 5913.04%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 271,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 83.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 88,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $608.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 146,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.