Neustar Wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

Neustar+Inc.%2C+a+TransUnion+company, has been named a winner in Juniper+Research%27s+Future+Digital+Awards+for+Telco+Innovation+2022. Neustar received the highest accolade possible—a Platinum Award—for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security & Fraud Innovation category for its Branded Call Display (BCD). Part of the Neustar Trusted Call Solutions suite, BCD enables enterprises to add logos, full name, and the call reason to mobile phone calls, along with STIR%2FSHAKEN verification that the call has not been spoofed. The solution transforms the call experience―consumers get the information they need to decide if they want to answer, and enterprises can protect their brand while increasing answer rates and revenues.

“We know the legislative and regulatory pressure carriers are under to address illegal robocalls, so we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating a holistic robocall mitigation program – and Branded Call Display is a critical component of that. It’s why Neustar is so honored by Juniper Research’s recognition of our branded calling solution―and our commitment to using information to protect enterprises and consumers,” said James Garvert, senior vice president and general manager of Communications Solutions at Neustar. “With rampant call fraud, consumers are not answering their phones. That means customers are missing critical calls from brands they trust. Enterprises are now turning to BCD, which has already been adopted by leading enterprises across finance, healthcare, government and other verticals since its launch in March 2021 and is set to reach even more customers and carriers in 2022.”

Sam Barker, head of analytics and forecasting at Juniper Research, said, “Neustar has demonstrated an innovative approach to restoring trust in the phone channel by combining protection and branding, and has seen commercial success as a result. Their relationships with leading carriers, contact centers, mobile apps, and enterprises not only tackles the insidious practice of fraudulent robocalls, but positions phone calls as an important and trusted customer channel. Further, Neustar helps lead the industry with pioneering work in the technology standards and facilitates industry collaboration for interoperability test labs.”

Since 2008, the Future+Digital+Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. Given the leading role that operators, telecommunications providers, and their partners play at the heart of digital communication, the Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation recognize the best vendors and services in the fast-paced mobile telecommunications market.

For more information on BCD, visit home.neustar%2Fbcd

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

