Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Baxter International Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: SPY, IWM, FXI, ELAN, CVX, SLB, CVS, COF, FR, CNC, BRX, DLTR, VNT, AR, SCHW, UGI, JPM, ARMK, TENB, KEY, CUBE, BC, XOM, SON, EBAY, QLYS, IQV, GDDY, DBX, KRG, BLDR, CHKP, JNJ, KRC, MDU, TJX, UNFI, INGR, F, REXR, CLVT, CRSR, STT, URBN, AYX, VIAC, RMD, GRPN, OVV, SCI, DEI, G, SAVE, GOLD, VRNS, BXP, WCN, BE, BXMT, GSK, JNPR, MSM, EQNR, AYI, LLY, HZO, LSI, TMUS, YNDX, CMA, CMC, GGG, MCK, SF, UCTT, CROX, TNL, HTA, TWNK, COLD, FROG, BSY, BP, ORI, SWKS, TROX, IRT, NSA, AFG, CPT, CCJ, EQR, HE, LPX, MMS, OSTK, SLAB, FCPT, EPR, GILD, TSM, LULU, STOR, CRWD, LPRO, AFL, EXEL, FLO, IART, MRK, RF, PAG, PNR, BURL, XHR, SITC, EPC, HRB, HIG, OTEX, SEIC, VRTX, WFC, ZION, LPI, COOP, SMAR, FSLY, CTVA, AMZN, AN, BTI, HOLX, JWN, MC, TRU, WSC, APPN, LOVE, PLTR, RSI, PLBY, VALE, HUN, MGA, NBIX, ORCL, SYK, BERY, VCYT, ATEN, NOMD, RACE, LESL, FSR, AVID, BNS, CIEN, EOG, GPK, HXL, NDAQ, RCI, SIVB, TS, EVTC, WK, GKOS, TWLO, SNOW, ANF, ABR, AZN, ALV, DCI, EVRI, SKT, VRSN, SBH, PBF, PAGP, ACRS, TWST, ADC, DY, NUS, ORLY, PLUG, TXN, VNO, ANTM, WEX, DFS, NAVI, AY, KEYS, TEAM, JELD, AVLR, CPA, HAIN, JBL, NOV, NTRS, PKI, SANM, SSRM, INT, LDOS, STWD, TMHC, GNK, MYOV, ALKS, BAC, NNN, DXCM, FHI, FLS, HWC, LHX, OHI, ROK, MTSI, FGEN, BPMC, EVBG, ATUS, BHF, BJ, RXT, AAP, ACC, ARWR, CDNS, OFC, XRAY, DE, DEO, DD, ECPG, NTAP, BPOP, ONTO, SNBR, WPM, TGT, TXRH, SATS, VRSK, ENV, NWSA, ICHR, NKLA, LICY, AHT, BRK.B, CRK, EBIX, GT, NYCB, RDN, RNR, RBA, STM, MTDR, SAIC, DELL, NOVA, AAN, CHS, EXTR, NKTR, INSG, RPT, SSL, VOD, MGNX, PUMP, SWI, RADI, GOEV, DB, MBT, WW, LAUR, SPCE, SCPL, ARVL, ALIT, VERU, PTEN, ZNGA, TCS, SABR, ETWO, ARKO, CYH, PCG, PBR, YELL, CLNE, GRTS, INVZ, KOPN, ALTO, NRZ, MCRB, PLYA, XAIR, WE, PNNT, KPTI, AKTS, FCEL, IMGN, AMRS, GEVO, OCUL, CDEV, GENI, PTRA, BVN, FTI, SRNE, AMWL, VLDR, IRNT, VKTX, BYSI, APPH, SHCR, RKLY,

SSNC, HIW, BBWI, INTC, ILMN, TWTR, BMRN, FIS, SPOT, PAYC, INCY, CAG, NATI, CLR, CNO, LAD, VTRS, BDN, ADI, PLD, GPRO, EEFT, CF, MANH, KTB, HFC, LC, EVER, AMH, IAA, PDM, HOG, BKU, TSCO, INO, FOCS, AVB, VRAY, NVTA, FDX, ABT, A, CADE, CADE, QSR, GILT, TECK, IOVA, SIX, Reduced Positions: XLE, BMY, SWK, INVH, SONO, D, TRTN, SKX, TRV, JCI, AZEK, RHI, XLF, HLT, T, EQT, NLOK, ZTS, AVNT, TPH, OC, ICE, ATKR, VST, OMF, GFI, GM, OTIS, TW, ACIW, FTCH, LOW, PHM, FMX, MTZ, GLPI, PFE, IHRT, BB, KLAC, FFIN, FRTA, DIS, HCA, VVV, UNVR, DBRG, LH, NEE, QRTEA, UNH, POWI, IMVT, HPQ, PPBI, CSGP, CMS, TALO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Chevron Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Baxter International Inc, Medtronic PLC, U.S. Bancorp, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fox Run Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Fox Run Management, L.l.c. owns 440 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,122 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 34,029 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 29,600 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 14,810 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.95% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 9,268 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.47%

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 16,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 34,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 35,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 259.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 246.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 117.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 125.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 68.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 122.46%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $366.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.99%. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 72.42%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 4,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 73.68%. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 66.1%. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 8,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Sonos Inc by 71.73%. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 6,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 56.68%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Fox Run Management, L.l.c. still held 4,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.