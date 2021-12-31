Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Coann Capital LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, Entergy Corp, Sells Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp

Investment company Coann Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp, ONE Gas Inc, sells Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp, Evergy Inc, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coann Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coann Capital LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Coann Capital LLC
  1. Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 258,107 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.10%
  2. DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 105,060 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.18%
  3. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 171,437 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.36%
  4. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 128,606 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Eversource Energy (ES) - 110,115 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 128,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 110,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 80,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 101,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 112,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 82,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 258,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 124.13%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 64,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 105,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 171,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1.

Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $23.85.



