Coann Capital LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, Entergy Corp, Sells Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp, ONE Gas Inc, sells Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp, Evergy Inc, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coann Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coann Capital LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 258,107 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.10% DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 105,060 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.18% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 171,437 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.36% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 128,606 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Eversource Energy (ES) - 110,115 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 128,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 110,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 80,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 101,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 112,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 82,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 258,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 124.13%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 64,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 105,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 171,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $23.85.