Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JetBlue Airways Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

For the details of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plante+moran+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 307,452 shares, 21.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.66%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 637,278 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 981,787 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.61%
- Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 227,734 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 111,226 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $27.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AEye Inc (LIDR)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 189,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Portillos Inc (PTLO)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.480700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 637,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 307,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 981,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 227,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $168.950700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 120,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 205,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $72.78, with an estimated average price of $70.12.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $20.79, with an estimated average price of $20.12.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $15.77, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.
