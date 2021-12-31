Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JetBlue Airways Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

New Purchases: FMAO, LIDR, SPDW, CNP, OCFC, SBAC, BRW, BGB, PANW, CONE, IVT, UBER, DDOG, BCAT, ASLE, UWMC, UWMC, PTLO, GBIL, GUNR, AOS, AES, AGCO, SRPT, ABMD, RAMP, AAP, A, ALK, ALB, HES, AME, IVZ, AIZ, AVY, CADE, CADE, BGI, BSX, BAM, VIAC, CF, CVV, KMX, CERN, LNG, CHD, TPR, DXC, COO, XRAY, DAR, DISCA, DLTR, EOG, EIX, EFX, EQT, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, BEN, GME, GPS, HAS, HP, MTCH, IEX, INCY, IP, JNPR, KEY, KRG, LKQ, LVS, BBWI, LYV, MKTX, MTD, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NKTR, NTES, NTAP, NWL, OXY, ODFL, OLN, PPG, PPL, PKI, PVH, PXD, PSA, DGX, RJF, RMD, BB, WRK, RGLD, SIVB, SRE, TFX, TRP, RIG, TREX, UNM, VSAT, WCN, WAT, WEX, HIVE, RDS.B, DNP, CIK, HQH, KSM, HBI, AWI, OC, JAZZ, MSCI, BTG, DISCK, ABUS, DBRG, GNUS, CBOE, PSLV, FLT, HII, VNET, MOS, SAND, SII, XYL, ZNGA, PDI, LPCN, LE, TBPH, ANET, TRUP, FWONK, CTLT, CZR, KEYS, WING, SRG, MIME, AGR, MGP, VST, IRTC, JELD, SNAP, CVNA, VICI, ALLK, ESTC, STNE, TME, PINS, KTB, FSLY, NET, SI, BIPC, RPRX, PLTR, PSTH, LEAP, SHC, IPOD, IPOF, PUBM, UPST, DM, OPEN, CLOV, RBLX, COIN, CFVI, SOFI, SOFI, VSCO, JOBY, SLVM, DWAC, RIVN, BLOK, BNDX, BSV, DJP, EMB, EMLC, ESGE, EWJ, GLTR, IEI, IPO, IVOO, IYR, KWEB, SHYG, STIP, TDTT, TIP, VIOO, VNQI, VSS, XMLV,

FMAO, LIDR, SPDW, CNP, OCFC, SBAC, BRW, BGB, PANW, CONE, IVT, UBER, DDOG, BCAT, ASLE, UWMC, UWMC, PTLO, GBIL, GUNR, AOS, AES, AGCO, SRPT, ABMD, RAMP, AAP, A, ALK, ALB, HES, AME, IVZ, AIZ, AVY, CADE, CADE, BGI, BSX, BAM, VIAC, CF, CVV, KMX, CERN, LNG, CHD, TPR, DXC, COO, XRAY, DAR, DISCA, DLTR, EOG, EIX, EFX, EQT, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, BEN, GME, GPS, HAS, HP, MTCH, IEX, INCY, IP, JNPR, KEY, KRG, LKQ, LVS, BBWI, LYV, MKTX, MTD, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NKTR, NTES, NTAP, NWL, OXY, ODFL, OLN, PPG, PPL, PKI, PVH, PXD, PSA, DGX, RJF, RMD, BB, WRK, RGLD, SIVB, SRE, TFX, TRP, RIG, TREX, UNM, VSAT, WCN, WAT, WEX, HIVE, RDS.B, DNP, CIK, HQH, KSM, HBI, AWI, OC, JAZZ, MSCI, BTG, DISCK, ABUS, DBRG, GNUS, CBOE, PSLV, FLT, HII, VNET, MOS, SAND, SII, XYL, ZNGA, PDI, LPCN, LE, TBPH, ANET, TRUP, FWONK, CTLT, CZR, KEYS, WING, SRG, MIME, AGR, MGP, VST, IRTC, JELD, SNAP, CVNA, VICI, ALLK, ESTC, STNE, TME, PINS, KTB, FSLY, NET, SI, BIPC, RPRX, PLTR, PSTH, LEAP, SHC, IPOD, IPOF, PUBM, UPST, DM, OPEN, CLOV, RBLX, COIN, CFVI, SOFI, SOFI, VSCO, JOBY, SLVM, DWAC, RIVN, BLOK, BNDX, BSV, DJP, EMB, EMLC, ESGE, EWJ, GLTR, IEI, IPO, IVOO, IYR, KWEB, SHYG, STIP, TDTT, TIP, VIOO, VNQI, VSS, XMLV, Added Positions: PEP, VOO, VEA, YUM, VXF, YUMC, RCM, IWD, IWF, IWN, VBR, VUG, IVV, QQQ, AGG, NSC, FB, BND, SCHM, IBM, SPY, VV, TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL, NFLX, ESGD, VT, VTV, HON, HBAN, SUI, UNH, DIS, IWM, IWR, VHT, VOT, XBI, ADBE, AMD, ADI, BLK, CBRE, COP, COST, DUK, EXC, FISV, K, LRCX, MAS, MS, NKE, BKNG, PG, CRM, SBUX, TMO, VMC, WEC, AMC, ALLY, PYPL, CRWD, SDC, EFA, IJH, JPST, MDY, VGT, VWO, CB, ASML, ACN, ATVI, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, AMT, AMP, APH, NLY, APA, ADM, AJG, AZO, BCE, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMY, CPB, CAH, CE, LUMN, FIS, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CL, CMCSA, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DVA, DXCM, DEO, DD, EMN, ECL, EMR, EL, FITB, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, HOLX, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, J, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LH, LEG, LEN, MGM, MMC, MKC, MDT, MCHP, MU, MSI, NI, NUE, ORLY, OHI, OMC, OKE, OTTR, PNC, PH, PTEN, PNW, LIN, PGR, PEG, PHM, RSG, ROP, ROST, RCL, SLB, SEE, SWK, SPH, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TER, GL, TSCO, UL, UPS, URI, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WFC, WDC, WHR, WMB, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, HTGC, WU, LDOS, LBTYK, TMUS, LULU, VMW, ULTA, BIP, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, NXPI, FRC, FBHS, APTV, PSX, FANG, ZTS, IQV, CDW, HLT, AAL, QRVO, ETSY, LILAK, KHC, HPE, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, IR, XFLT, SPOT, PTON, KD, ARKK, IBB, IJJ, IJK, IWO, PFF, SCHA, SDY, VEU, VTEB, VXUS,

PEP, VOO, VEA, YUM, VXF, YUMC, RCM, IWD, IWF, IWN, VBR, VUG, IVV, QQQ, AGG, NSC, FB, BND, SCHM, IBM, SPY, VV, TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL, NFLX, ESGD, VT, VTV, HON, HBAN, SUI, UNH, DIS, IWM, IWR, VHT, VOT, XBI, ADBE, AMD, ADI, BLK, CBRE, COP, COST, DUK, EXC, FISV, K, LRCX, MAS, MS, NKE, BKNG, PG, CRM, SBUX, TMO, VMC, WEC, AMC, ALLY, PYPL, CRWD, SDC, EFA, IJH, JPST, MDY, VGT, VWO, CB, ASML, ACN, ATVI, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, AMT, AMP, APH, NLY, APA, ADM, AJG, AZO, BCE, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMY, CPB, CAH, CE, LUMN, FIS, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CL, CMCSA, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DVA, DXCM, DEO, DD, EMN, ECL, EMR, EL, FITB, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, HOLX, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, J, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LH, LEG, LEN, MGM, MMC, MKC, MDT, MCHP, MU, MSI, NI, NUE, ORLY, OHI, OMC, OKE, OTTR, PNC, PH, PTEN, PNW, LIN, PGR, PEG, PHM, RSG, ROP, ROST, RCL, SLB, SEE, SWK, SPH, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TER, GL, TSCO, UL, UPS, URI, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WFC, WDC, WHR, WMB, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, HTGC, WU, LDOS, LBTYK, TMUS, LULU, VMW, ULTA, BIP, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, NXPI, FRC, FBHS, APTV, PSX, FANG, ZTS, IQV, CDW, HLT, AAL, QRVO, ETSY, LILAK, KHC, HPE, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, IR, XFLT, SPOT, PTON, KD, ARKK, IBB, IJJ, IJK, IWO, PFF, SCHA, SDY, VEU, VTEB, VXUS, Reduced Positions: VIG, OEF, F, VYM, BAC, RTX, AMZN, BA, CARR, MUB, ENB, ETR, NVDA, GNTX, MLM, TXN, AWK, OTIS, INMD, T, FDX, PM, SLY, MO, LOW, AVGO, AMJ, SCHB, VTI, XLE, ABT, AMGN, ADP, CAT, DE, INTC, MDLZ, MCD, MRK, PFE, SWKS, DAL, ABBV, FTEC, XLV, PLD, AEP, COF, CCL, CSCO, KO, CMA, ETN, LMT, ES, ON, REGN, TGT, PAG, VZ, NVG, KKR, BLD, IAU, IEFA, SCHD, VB, MMM, LNT, AXP, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BC, CSX, C, CLX, DHI, DTE, DHR, DOV, EW, EA, LLY, FCX, GE, HSIC, HD, JPM, MCBC, MCK, MET, NOK, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, PAYX, PRU, RPM, O, ROK, SHW, SLP, SO, TRV, USB, WMT, ZBH, BR, BX, FTNT, GM, KMI, MPC, NCLH, VEEV, BABA, SEDG, SHOP, BYND, DFAT, DIA, FINX, GLD, IEMG, IWB, RSP, SKYY, XLI, XLK, XLP, DOX, AEE, AXL, AIG, AON, BLL, BIIB, CMS, CVS, CDNS, CVX, ED, CMI, DRI, D, EPD, NEE, FAST, FE, GSK, MNST, HEI, HSY, HBNC, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JKHY, KR, MGA, MAR, MRVL, VTRS, NICE, NEOG, NEM, PKG, PSEC, RF, RY, SAL, SMG, SHYF, TD, TRMB, TYL, UNP, WAB, WM, ANTM, WST, WYNN, STLA, BAH, HCA, NOW, TWTR, PAYC, ACB, SYF, CDK, SQ, TTD, DOW, CTVA, VNT, ABNB, OGN, DTM, BBJP, DFAC, DVY, FTXL, FVD, IUSG, JKI, MDYG, PRF, SCHF, SCHX, SLV, SLYG, SMH, SOXX, VBK, VNQ, VO, XSD,

VIG, OEF, F, VYM, BAC, RTX, AMZN, BA, CARR, MUB, ENB, ETR, NVDA, GNTX, MLM, TXN, AWK, OTIS, INMD, T, FDX, PM, SLY, MO, LOW, AVGO, AMJ, SCHB, VTI, XLE, ABT, AMGN, ADP, CAT, DE, INTC, MDLZ, MCD, MRK, PFE, SWKS, DAL, ABBV, FTEC, XLV, PLD, AEP, COF, CCL, CSCO, KO, CMA, ETN, LMT, ES, ON, REGN, TGT, PAG, VZ, NVG, KKR, BLD, IAU, IEFA, SCHD, VB, MMM, LNT, AXP, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BC, CSX, C, CLX, DHI, DTE, DHR, DOV, EW, EA, LLY, FCX, GE, HSIC, HD, JPM, MCBC, MCK, MET, NOK, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, PAYX, PRU, RPM, O, ROK, SHW, SLP, SO, TRV, USB, WMT, ZBH, BR, BX, FTNT, GM, KMI, MPC, NCLH, VEEV, BABA, SEDG, SHOP, BYND, DFAT, DIA, FINX, GLD, IEMG, IWB, RSP, SKYY, XLI, XLK, XLP, DOX, AEE, AXL, AIG, AON, BLL, BIIB, CMS, CVS, CDNS, CVX, ED, CMI, DRI, D, EPD, NEE, FAST, FE, GSK, MNST, HEI, HSY, HBNC, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JKHY, KR, MGA, MAR, MRVL, VTRS, NICE, NEOG, NEM, PKG, PSEC, RF, RY, SAL, SMG, SHYF, TD, TRMB, TYL, UNP, WAB, WM, ANTM, WST, WYNN, STLA, BAH, HCA, NOW, TWTR, PAYC, ACB, SYF, CDK, SQ, TTD, DOW, CTVA, VNT, ABNB, OGN, DTM, BBJP, DFAC, DVY, FTXL, FVD, IUSG, JKI, MDYG, PRF, SCHF, SCHX, SLV, SLYG, SMH, SOXX, VBK, VNQ, VO, XSD, Sold Out: JBLU, JKG, IDV, CLF, SAVA, MIY, EVT, DIV, XLU, BMBL, BAB, SCHK, VOE, LPX, PLUG, WEN, LUNA, AOSL, LMND, FLDR, IYG, PZA, ARW, CVA, DLR, VERU, OIIM, TEX, WPC, HQL, LGO, GTLS, RPAI, FLXN, THQ, CADE, CADE, RKT, ESPO, FBND, FIDU, FXH, ITA, USMC, XLB, AIN, AMED, AUMN, ASTE, BWA, BTI, CSGP, CGNX, FLS, GT, WELL, HCSG, HSKA, INFO, SPGI, NATI, NVAX, GALT, RBA, ROL, SPPI, SRCL, TOL, X, WGO, UVE, NEA, EIM, EOI, BOE, WRN, CSIQ, FSLR, PODD, CLNE, ENSG, OPTT, GORO, KDP, LOPE, SSNC, LYB, AMRS, NMFC, GWRE, PRLB, RCEL, ENPH, FIVE, BERY, BURL, ADMA, SMLR, TSLX, TWOU, GLOB, BLCM, AUID, TDOC, FLOW, PJT, ADNT, BL, CLDR, AVLR, CVET, FOXA, ALC, BNTX, NKLA, IAC, OSH, U, GREE, IGSB, DWLD, EMQQ, FDL, HDV, ICSH, PEY, PSI, SCHZ, SPEM, SPHD, VONG, VTIP,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Yum Brands Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JetBlue Airways Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC owns 1018 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plante+moran+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 307,452 shares, 21.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.66% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 637,278 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 981,787 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.61% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 227,734 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 111,226 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $27.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 189,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.480700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 637,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 307,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 981,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 227,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $168.950700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 120,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 205,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $72.78, with an estimated average price of $70.12.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $20.79, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $15.77, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.