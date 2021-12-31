swisspartners Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mattel Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Marathon Petroleum Corp

- New Purchases: MAT, RNR, CSIQ, BLDP, TMC, JOB, BNTX, VZ, CVS, LOGI, CNTX, CNTX,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, DIS, STLA, BMY, DOW, JNJ, MRNA, DE, FB, V, ALC,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, BABA, NVDA, SPGI, PYPL, WDC, AAPL, BKNG, VOO, LOW, BDX,
- Sold Out: MPC, UPS, ECL, ADBE,
For the details of swisspartners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,409 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,401 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 330,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,896 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 731.58%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GEE Group Inc (JOB)
swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in GEE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.580400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 731.58%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 782.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $145.854000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 28,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of swisspartners Ltd.. Also check out:
1. swisspartners Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. swisspartners Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. swisspartners Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that swisspartners Ltd. keeps buying