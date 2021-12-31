Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
swisspartners Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mattel Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Investment company swisspartners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mattel Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Marathon Petroleum Corp, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, swisspartners Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,409 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,401 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  3. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 330,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,896 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 731.58%
  5. Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Mattel Inc (MAT)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GEE Group Inc (JOB)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in GEE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.580400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 731.58%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 782.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $145.854000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 28,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.



