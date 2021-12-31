swisspartners Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mattel Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Marathon Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: MAT, RNR, CSIQ, BLDP, TMC, JOB, BNTX, VZ, CVS, LOGI, CNTX, CNTX,

MAT, RNR, CSIQ, BLDP, TMC, JOB, BNTX, VZ, CVS, LOGI, CNTX, CNTX, Added Positions: GOOGL, DIS, STLA, BMY, DOW, JNJ, MRNA, DE, FB, V, ALC,

GOOGL, DIS, STLA, BMY, DOW, JNJ, MRNA, DE, FB, V, ALC, Reduced Positions: AMZN, BABA, NVDA, SPGI, PYPL, WDC, AAPL, BKNG, VOO, LOW, BDX,

AMZN, BABA, NVDA, SPGI, PYPL, WDC, AAPL, BKNG, VOO, LOW, BDX, Sold Out: MPC, UPS, ECL, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mattel Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Marathon Petroleum Corp, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, swisspartners Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,409 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,401 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 330,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,896 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 731.58% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in GEE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.580400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 731.58%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 782.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $145.854000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 28,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.