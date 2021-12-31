Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Heartland Advisors Inc Buys Arconic Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells FirstCash Holdings Inc, Kemper Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Heartland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Arconic Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, sells FirstCash Holdings Inc, Kemper Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Heartland Advisors Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC
  1. Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 814,914 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 375,100 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  3. Portland General Electric Co (POR) - 409,910 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04%
  4. Haemonetics Corp (HAE) - 406,192 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60%
  5. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,000,000 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 276,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $196.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 160,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 275,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 92.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 404,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 137.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 292,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 488.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 270,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 961.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 83.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 292,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 469,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.

Sold Out: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: (DSPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $33.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus