Heartland Advisors Inc Buys Arconic Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells FirstCash Holdings Inc, Kemper Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: ARNC, EXPE, ATVI, SNN, CNC, THR, INFU, FMC, EQC, HP, ODC, CTLP, CCF, FTCI, ANTM, XLP,

ARNC, EXPE, ATVI, SNN, CNC, THR, INFU, FMC, EQC, HP, ODC, CTLP, CCF, FTCI, ANTM, XLP, Added Positions: HOG, HAIN, HWM, COLD, FIBK, RS, MDU, FFIV, SNA, IBKR, IHRT, THS, POR, EMN, ENS, OFIX, GFF, NOV, TEN, HFC, PCH, HAE, DXC, FE, OR, EVRI, XRAY, POST, EHC, WOW, PRA, CECE, CPSI, SWM, AVNS, PLOW, THG, RGP, BPOP, FOR, PKE, ASTE, CMT, DRQ, MEI, HTLD, POWL, BRC, KMT, UFI, RDN, BBBY, KN, NWPX, SBCF, STRL, WFC, PRMW, PBPB, DBD, MHK, PAHC, IDN, JNJ, UL, ATNI, QMCO, TWIN, CVLG, MCFT, EPAC, OESX,

HOG, HAIN, HWM, COLD, FIBK, RS, MDU, FFIV, SNA, IBKR, IHRT, THS, POR, EMN, ENS, OFIX, GFF, NOV, TEN, HFC, PCH, HAE, DXC, FE, OR, EVRI, XRAY, POST, EHC, WOW, PRA, CECE, CPSI, SWM, AVNS, PLOW, THG, RGP, BPOP, FOR, PKE, ASTE, CMT, DRQ, MEI, HTLD, POWL, BRC, KMT, UFI, RDN, BBBY, KN, NWPX, SBCF, STRL, WFC, PRMW, PBPB, DBD, MHK, PAHC, IDN, JNJ, UL, ATNI, QMCO, TWIN, CVLG, MCFT, EPAC, OESX, Reduced Positions: FCFS, CCRN, RGA, SAH, STFC, SRCL, SCHN, BRY, NVT, LOPE, CCOI, AAP, ORI, VST, PXD, GRC, UHAL, FLS, DGX, EXC, TBBK, TSC, PSB, PSA, PVG, RHP, DLTR, ZVO, SPB, LAMR, VG, NWE, CBOE, CSV, SU, LINC, CHX, LIN, HSTM, EVTC, HNGR, MTRN, CNI, CALM, CSCO, GOLF, RJF, ABC, AVD, LMB, MDT, G, TDC, BRK.B, CCS, AOS, HFWA, PESI, HOFT, PPG, INDB, ALSN, DLS, SHO, SAFM, PLAB, ORCL, NXST, MCHX, HSON, GOOGL, CAG, CTBI, CMCSA, CASS,

FCFS, CCRN, RGA, SAH, STFC, SRCL, SCHN, BRY, NVT, LOPE, CCOI, AAP, ORI, VST, PXD, GRC, UHAL, FLS, DGX, EXC, TBBK, TSC, PSB, PSA, PVG, RHP, DLTR, ZVO, SPB, LAMR, VG, NWE, CBOE, CSV, SU, LINC, CHX, LIN, HSTM, EVTC, HNGR, MTRN, CNI, CALM, CSCO, GOLF, RJF, ABC, AVD, LMB, MDT, G, TDC, BRK.B, CCS, AOS, HFWA, PESI, HOFT, PPG, INDB, ALSN, DLS, SHO, SAFM, PLAB, ORCL, NXST, MCHX, HSON, GOOGL, CAG, CTBI, CMCSA, CASS, Sold Out: KMPR, TGLS, DSPG, NFG, HIG, TR, SXT, MTRX, WOR, MPAA, MNR, HII, SWX, DGII, AKAM, GRFS, WPRT, IMMR, GLDD, SYBT, MEC, MAN, MTX, DALN, HLT, LECO,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arconic Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, sells FirstCash Holdings Inc, Kemper Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Heartland Advisors Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 814,914 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 375,100 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Portland General Electric Co (POR) - 409,910 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% Haemonetics Corp (HAE) - 406,192 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,000,000 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 276,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $196.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 160,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 275,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 92.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 404,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 137.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 292,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 488.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 270,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 961.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 83.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 292,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 469,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $33.66.