AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF

- New Purchases: TTWO, FPEI, DWAC, ES, INCY, PDI, MARA, DOCT, FPE, CP, TIGO, IEZ, IVW, BLDP, PAVE, PSCI, CGW, AIRR, DTRUY, VTWO, RIVN, ONL, XTN, VALN, XP, NFE, MJ, SRNE, RBCN, TKC, THS, TEVA, SEOAY, SNY, PVH, PCG, ODP, EFX, BAYRY,
- Added Positions: PGF, OEG, PFFD, VNQ, BKLN, JAAA, IXN, NVS, GLD, IVV, DBEF, DTD, EMB, LMBS, PKG, KHC, HBI, T, JD, V, QYLD, MRNA, NTRA, IBDP, ISRA, SSUS, AME, SPG, REGN, PWR, MSFT, K, VRTX, GIS, CMCSA, PFFA, INTC, CVX, KSS, LMT, SCHE, IEMG, NYCB, IBB, AZN, TDTT, SWKS, UNH, PTY, TCEHY, IVR, FB, RDS.B, TLRY, TLRY, WBA, TWLO, AM, MA, JMIA, UBER, BNTX, DKNG, CNXC, ZEV, TEF, CHIQ,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GOOG, VZ, XLU, EMNT, XLY, XLRE, XLK, SCHP, TIP, AMZN, SPSB, IYW, DVA, ICE, EPRF, IWM, DEED, IXP, IBDO, TKR, SPLK, BABA, PGX, VTV, XLB, APH, TFC, GS, ON, XLE, BMY, EMN, FITB, PENN, PII, WM, KD, DJUN, PULS, AMGN, BP, BLK, BA, CSX, CVS, CE, LLY, HD, JNJ, KLAC, KR, PEP, SNX, UNP, WPC, WAL, LDOS, TSLA, ABBV, CURLF, ARKG, DES, EUFN, FGM, IYE, IYF, IYG, IYR, MINT, MJ, NLR, OGIG, QTEC, SCHV, MMM, ALK, AXP, NLY, CSCO, ENB, FE, ROCK, GILD, GOOGL, IPG, IONS, MMP, MRO, MRK, TAP, VTRS, NVDA, NI, PFE, RIO, SO, SPH, TTE, WFC, DFS, BTG, CHTR, CGC, SHOP, WISH, ARKK, DVY, FLOT, FTGC, FTSL, IBDN, IPAY, IXJ, IYH, IYJ, JETS, KBE, MXI, SDY, SLV, SQQQ, VT,
- Sold Out: IBDM, HRC, PPA, PUKPA.PFD, KSU, AVTXF, HIMX, IRM, PCI, FLN, USBPM.PFD, CPNG, IAU, SKLZ, CVAC, NVNXF, SNDL, SLVM, FIW, TRLFF, IBBJ, IGE, VHT, BYND, FGPHF, CWBHF, IZOZF, CIG, CEQPP.PFD, SNAP, AMC, VIPS, ZNGA, IMV, BYDDF, ADDYY, ZIXI, RDS.A, GME,
These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaMark Advisors, LLC
- AlphaMark Small Cap Growth ETF (SMCP) - 773,172 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,330 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 69,747 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 63,441 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 78,167 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $172.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.919400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 237.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 227,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4400.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: (HRC)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $75.57, with an estimated average price of $72.51.Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUKPA.PFD)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $25 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $25.61.Sold Out: Avantium NV (AVTXF)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avantium NV. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.78.Sold Out: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97.
