AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF

Fort Mitchell, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC owns 579 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaMark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphamark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

AlphaMark Small Cap Growth ETF (SMCP) - 773,172 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,330 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 69,747 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 63,441 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 78,167 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $172.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.919400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 237.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 227,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4400.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $75.57, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $25 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avantium NV. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.78.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97.