Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Western Digital Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sealed Air Corp

- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,454,057 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 404,565 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 587,854 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,047,197 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 5,372,893 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.75%
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,619,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,750,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 639,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 539,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,033,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.64 and $65.98, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 191,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $254.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 162343.24%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,322,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,374,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 553,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,086,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,082,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.Sold Out: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $11.17.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: Pine Island Acquisition Corp (PIPP)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.
