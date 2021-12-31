Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Western Digital Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sealed Air Corp

New Purchases: ATUS, LBTYA, WDC, CHK, X, SR, SNX, GLNG, SD, TSAT, OTEX, PPGH, PL, RIVN, ONL, LAZR, AIRS, CIBR, IVV, QQQ, SCZ, VONV, KD, SLVM, GGPI, GOEV, CP, IZEA, MELI, SF, LTRX, IBN, CSGP,

ATUS, LBTYA, WDC, CHK, X, SR, SNX, GLNG, SD, TSAT, OTEX, PPGH, PL, RIVN, ONL, LAZR, AIRS, CIBR, IVV, QQQ, SCZ, VONV, KD, SLVM, GGPI, GOEV, CP, IZEA, MELI, SF, LTRX, IBN, CSGP, Added Positions: FLT, DISCK, VNT, EEFT, DISH, BBL, ALL, POST, IWS, VTIP, OGN, GDOT, IAC, HYG, FB, FTDR, FOXA, HFC, MSFT, WEX, AR, ALLY, CMP, KHC, AAPL, FLEX, TAP, NLY, GPK, ORCL, WHR, VMW, CVX, INTC, QRTEA, HII, T, BBY, C, MS, PRG, NOMD, BMY, EQT, HAE, JNJ, LMT, MET, PRU, TGT, VZ, WTW, AVGO, ABBV, IJJ, NYCB, ORI, O, ROST, STX, USB, DIS, BUD, LYB, GLPI, STOR, MSGE, AMZN, BP, CMCSA, DKS, GSK, PRGO, RDN, RHI, SP, TJX, V, PM, PSX, GOOG, JBGS, SE, SNOW, VMEO, EEM, EFA, SPY, VBR, ACTG, AMED, ADP, BK, KMX, CPRT, DRI, DLA, ESGR, EVRI, HD, KMB, MRK, PEP, REGN, SCI, SBUX, TEF, RTX, WW, WFC, GPRE, AUPH, MPC, VRNS, ATEN, BATRA, KNSL, YUMC, RDVT, AFIB, GLD, IWD, IWN, VNQ, VOE, VSS,

FLT, DISCK, VNT, EEFT, DISH, BBL, ALL, POST, IWS, VTIP, OGN, GDOT, IAC, HYG, FB, FTDR, FOXA, HFC, MSFT, WEX, AR, ALLY, CMP, KHC, AAPL, FLEX, TAP, NLY, GPK, ORCL, WHR, VMW, CVX, INTC, QRTEA, HII, T, BBY, C, MS, PRG, NOMD, BMY, EQT, HAE, JNJ, LMT, MET, PRU, TGT, VZ, WTW, AVGO, ABBV, IJJ, NYCB, ORI, O, ROST, STX, USB, DIS, BUD, LYB, GLPI, STOR, MSGE, AMZN, BP, CMCSA, DKS, GSK, PRGO, RDN, RHI, SP, TJX, V, PM, PSX, GOOG, JBGS, SE, SNOW, VMEO, EEM, EFA, SPY, VBR, ACTG, AMED, ADP, BK, KMX, CPRT, DRI, DLA, ESGR, EVRI, HD, KMB, MRK, PEP, REGN, SCI, SBUX, TEF, RTX, WW, WFC, GPRE, AUPH, MPC, VRNS, ATEN, BATRA, KNSL, YUMC, RDVT, AFIB, GLD, IWD, IWN, VNQ, VOE, VSS, Reduced Positions: DLTR, JLL, SEE, EQH, BERY, ORLY, VST, LKQ, REYN, KBR, NI, CNC, EBAY, BHC, LSXMK, POR, OGE, CNP, NCR, ACGL, TTMI, VG, AXTA, ICFI, FNF, NVR, UGI, NXPI, AIG, L, CUBI, OEC, WHD, ANIP, CACI, EVRG, SSNC, ASIX, UEPS, DBRG, AEL, ABC, DUK, VTRS, STC, UTHR, CNNE, ATSG, DVN, EXTR, HOG, NOV, ETRN, EQC, TOL, LBTYK, AGNC, REGI, Y, LIN, SNPS, BX, EAF, BAC, CVS, CHKP, D, JCI, MKL, PPL, BPOP, RYAAY, XPER, UNP, WMT, GHC, WCC, WTM, KOP, AER, SATS, CIT, CBOE, CDK, LBRDK, INSW, DFH, SMRT, AEO, CSCO, KO, DHI, HIG, LPX, LOW, MCD, NFLX, SLM, TCBI, VRTX, INT, SPB, ACM, KW, WFG, GM, NRZ, LIND, FWONK, CHRS, MGY, EGLX, GTX, VOO, ACN, MO, AMGN, AZN, BIIB, BG, VIAC, SCHW, CL, INGR, EMR, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FE, GPI, HRB, HALL, IBM, NVS, NUE, OSTK, BKNG, PGR, SWM, LUV, SUI, TDY, ACIW, UDR, LDOS, JAZZ, DG, MOS, STKS, NWSA, MUSA, TWTR, ARMK, BABA, QRVO, ATEX, USFD, TWLO, ZS, AGG, IEFA, IWM, VWO, VXF,

DLTR, JLL, SEE, EQH, BERY, ORLY, VST, LKQ, REYN, KBR, NI, CNC, EBAY, BHC, LSXMK, POR, OGE, CNP, NCR, ACGL, TTMI, VG, AXTA, ICFI, FNF, NVR, UGI, NXPI, AIG, L, CUBI, OEC, WHD, ANIP, CACI, EVRG, SSNC, ASIX, UEPS, DBRG, AEL, ABC, DUK, VTRS, STC, UTHR, CNNE, ATSG, DVN, EXTR, HOG, NOV, ETRN, EQC, TOL, LBTYK, AGNC, REGI, Y, LIN, SNPS, BX, EAF, BAC, CVS, CHKP, D, JCI, MKL, PPL, BPOP, RYAAY, XPER, UNP, WMT, GHC, WCC, WTM, KOP, AER, SATS, CIT, CBOE, CDK, LBRDK, INSW, DFH, SMRT, AEO, CSCO, KO, DHI, HIG, LPX, LOW, MCD, NFLX, SLM, TCBI, VRTX, INT, SPB, ACM, KW, WFG, GM, NRZ, LIND, FWONK, CHRS, MGY, EGLX, GTX, VOO, ACN, MO, AMGN, AZN, BIIB, BG, VIAC, SCHW, CL, INGR, EMR, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FE, GPI, HRB, HALL, IBM, NVS, NUE, OSTK, BKNG, PGR, SWM, LUV, SUI, TDY, ACIW, UDR, LDOS, JAZZ, DG, MOS, STKS, NWSA, MUSA, TWTR, ARMK, BABA, QRVO, ATEX, USFD, TWLO, ZS, AGG, IEFA, IWM, VWO, VXF, Sold Out: LORL, BXMT, ESGC, ZIXI, TLS, PIPP, LTCH, AMN, ACCO, AXL, AMWD, MTOR, AVA, BECN, OPCH, AX, BLDR, HLX, CPE, CSV, CAR, PLCE, CLAR, COKE, FIX, CPSI, DENN, DPZ, EBIX, ENDP, ENS, FOE, FCFS, ITGR, GHL, FUL, HVT, MLKN, IIIN, KSU, LCI, MSB, MSTR, MIDD, MOD, MNRO, NTES, NWE, OFG, ALTO, PATK, PBI, AVNT, RCII, RICK, SMTC, SFNC, SWN, SHOO, SRI, GEO, THS, WNC, HEES, DK, COWN, SBH, SPR, TGH, IGT, MYRG, FN, COOP, MRC, BLMN, HY, BCC, ICLR, IBP, OUT, SABR, BOOT, SYNH, QSR, SUM, SEDG, EVA, TPB, WTRH, VVV, JELD, SNAP, STIM, ACA, TME, BMTX, PCT, BNDX, BSV,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Western Digital Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Equitable Holdings Inc, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2021Q4, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 656 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+siegel+%26+walmsley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,454,057 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Linde PLC (LIN) - 404,565 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 587,854 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,047,197 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Vistra Corp (VST) - 5,372,893 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.75%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,619,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,750,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 639,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 539,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,033,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.64 and $65.98, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 191,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $254.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 400,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 162343.24%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,322,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,374,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 553,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,086,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,082,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.