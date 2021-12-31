Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells , , First Midwest Bancorp Inc

Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, , sells , , First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2021Q4, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 258 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Alpha, LP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,075 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.13%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 58,936 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.53%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 49,035 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.52%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,198 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.84%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 65,029 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.85%
New Purchase: (TGP)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 171,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.161700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 57,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 78,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PAE Inc (PAE)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 151,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.384100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 159.13%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 22,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 49,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 225.68%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 65,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (ATH)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Sold Out: (ENBL)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Sold Out: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: (CXP)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.



