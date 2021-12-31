Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells , , First Midwest Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: TGP, PSXP, MCFE, ROG, PAE, GS, MNR, CONE, UMPQ, MILE, NPTN, FBRT, FBRT, CSPR, TSC, SWX, SKYW, INTU, SNPS, CDNS, FCX, GE, ADSK, MC, ALRM, ETN, YEXT, FVRR, BHP, NCLH, WDAY, NOW, MASI, VMC, FDX, MMM, HUBB, HTH, DFIN, BOX, BX, GDEN, EVR, COOP, FUV, FTV, PJT, QRVO, VEEV, BA, SAVE, DE, NDSN, CAT, LMT, SEIC, NUE, HWC, SASR, HAFC, CACI, GPI, LTHM, BANF, CSX, GM, BWXT, BANC, FSS, EMR, ALB, ABNB, WW, CAL, MODN, SBUX, CVLT, NFLX, ACEL, CGEN, PRDO, QRTEA, CERS, CLS, RVP, PBI, GILT, AROC, OTRK, CDXC, WRAP, HRTG, KNDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, , sells , , First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2021Q4, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 258 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,075 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.13% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 58,936 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.53% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 49,035 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.52% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,198 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.84% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 65,029 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.85%

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 171,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.161700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 57,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 78,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 151,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.384100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 159.13%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 22,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 49,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 225.68%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 65,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.