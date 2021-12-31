Connectus Wealth, LLC Buys Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

- New Purchases: UNH, GOOGL, QCOM, PFE, AXP, ABBV, ADBE, TMO, CFG, USB, CRM, INTU, ADM, SYK, LHX, HD, TSLA, KKR, EOG, CSX, CTRA, TMUS, ULTA, MAR, XOM, PGR, DELL, CVX, MMM, BAC, PAYX, ETN, SHW, INTC, NOC, JNJ, YUM, JPM, ZTS, AMD, CVS, DHR, UPS, HCA, CMCSA, MS, PG, TXN, WMT, TTC, MDT, BMY, APH, AMAT, ORCL, SONY, MPC, CSCO, NOW, AMGN, COF, C, EW, FDX, UNP, WFC, COP, EWBC, LPX, SAP, LLY, GPN, NVDA, WBA, KO, F, GS, MCK, AVGO, NEE, GT, TGT, TX, PYPL, T, MO, BLK, CI, IBM, IDXX, JLL, VZ, DIS, WSM, ET, KMI, KEYS, DOW, ABT, CTSH, CBSH, DVN, GGG, MNST, MYGN, NVO, SYY, ATH, VRT, FSTA, CB, UHAL, BBY, BA, CDNS, CAT, PM, BABA, SCHW, HPQ, NRG, NKE, RDS.A, SRE, SWKS, LUV, TSM, TXT, WWE, ALLY, BAX, CP, FIS, CMI, DD, ICE, MRK, ORLY, OLN, PEP, CUBE, OC, VMW, FLT, VSTO, TWLO, NSP, AMT, ADP, BCS, BSX, SNP, CL, EFX, EXPE, JBL, MCD, MET, MUFG, MSI, NXST, NVS, PPG, RY, SNY, TOL, TSN, ANTM, DAL, FOR, TRGP, STAG, GMED, FFWM, FWONK, HUBS, CC, FTV, GTES, DBX, CARR, ALNY, IVZ, AZO, BP, BIIB, DUK, EXPO, FFIV, LVS, NFLX, PCG, PHM, STKL, TM, WY, BX, HII, A, ADS, AME, ADI, BMO, BIG, KMX, DTE, DLTR, ECL, ENTG, FMC, HMC, ISRG, LH, LRCX, BPOP, RDWR, TER, VRTX, EBAY, BRK.A, RDS.B, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, WDAY, SQ, ALL, HES, CRUS, VALE, PRMW, DHI, DOV, FISV, HLF, HUM, ILMN, MDLZ, KR, LMT, LOW, MCO, NTAP, NTRS, ORI, RJF, REGN, SLB, VLY, WRB, ENSG, TWTR, ANET, YUMC, CTVA, OTIS, ABB, PLD, ALK, AIG, AMP, CNP, DE, DEO, EMR, EXC, FBP, GILD, HUN, ING, ITW, INCY, KT, LII, MU, MORN, OKE, IX, PBR, PII, PWR, DGX, SJR, WPM, SO, SBSI, TRV, AXON, TD, WPP, WDC, WHR, TDG, MELI, CDNA, FAF, AL, CRTO, ETSY, HPE, DOCU, NIO, VIPS, TRVN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, MA, SBUX, ACN, BRK.B, GOOG, V, TJX, HLT, CSGP, ATVI, BKNG, FICO, ADSK, VRSK, OLO, COST,
- Reduced Positions: DPZ, VRSN,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, ISTB, SCHP, IVV, SPAB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,230,010 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,094 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,320 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.39%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 308,110 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,840 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 147,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.656900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 210,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 629,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 206,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 242,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 235.96%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 1,230,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 455,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 36,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 308,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 167,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 619,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79.Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.
