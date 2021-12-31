Connectus Wealth, LLC Buys Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connectus Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Connectus Wealth, LLC owns 332 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,230,010 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,094 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,320 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.39% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 308,110 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,840 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 147,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.656900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 210,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 629,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 206,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 242,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 235.96%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 1,230,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 455,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 36,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 308,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 167,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 619,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.