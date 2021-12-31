Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Connectus Wealth, LLC Buys Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company Connectus Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connectus Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Connectus Wealth, LLC owns 332 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Connectus Wealth, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,230,010 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.96%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,094 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,320 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.39%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 308,110 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.65%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,840 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 147,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2815.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.656900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 210,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 629,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 206,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 242,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 235.96%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 1,230,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 455,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 36,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 308,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 167,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 619,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.



