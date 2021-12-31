Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Sangoma Technologies Corp, Energy Recovery Inc, Sells Absolute Software Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

New Purchases: TCN, SANG, ERII, BWMN, RY, FNV, TIXT, BAM, GIB, WPM, SHOP, RBA,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tricon Residential Inc, Sangoma Technologies Corp, Energy Recovery Inc, Dorman Products Inc, Bowman Consulting Group, sells Absolute Software Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pembroke Management, LTD. As of 2021Q4, Pembroke Management, LTD owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 302,188 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 508,228 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 602,447 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 170,419 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 304,373 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,444,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,043,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 443,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 206,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $137.671300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 286,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 86,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Absolute Software Corp. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19.