Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Sangoma Technologies Corp, Energy Recovery Inc, Sells Absolute Software Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

- New Purchases: TCN, SANG, ERII, BWMN, RY, FNV, TIXT, BAM, GIB, WPM, SHOP, RBA,
- Added Positions: DORM, DSGX, SRI, SBCF, WSO, PAYC, PRCH, SSTK, IEFA, ROAD, IVV, MPWR, IBP, EEM, OTEX,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, EEFT, PRFT, KRNT, CSTL, IMXI, SPSC, SITE, CIGI, FC, NOTV, FSV, CRAI, STN, GO, DOOO, PCOM, TECH, TTEC, WNS, THRM, CIXX, SPT, WPRT, AOS, AX, GTLS, OMCL, ENPH, LEV, KBR, LCII, DLB, BRKR, BASE, MP, FOXF, CHUY, GWRE, XPEL,
- Sold Out: ABST, LSPD, CDNA, CSSE, JRVR, EVER,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pembroke Management, LTD
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 302,188 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 508,228 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 602,447 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 170,419 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 304,373 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,444,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sangoma Technologies Corp (SANG)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,043,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Recovery Inc (ERII)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 443,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 206,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $137.671300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 286,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 86,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Absolute Software Corp. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.Sold Out: EverQuote Inc (EVER)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19.
