Blue Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, ASML Holding NV, Carvana Co, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, ASML Holding NV, Carvana Co, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, argenx SE, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Palantir Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 44,583 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 188,928 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 297,802 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,537 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,736 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $678.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $300.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $337.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $527.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.52%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 102.39%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1115.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.