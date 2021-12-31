Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Corning Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Brookline Bancorp Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Quanta Services Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Westerly, RI, based Investment company WASHINGTON TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Brookline Bancorp Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q4, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 946 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHINGTON TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 742,336 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,587 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,009,555 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 119,461 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 355,689 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $3.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Corning Inc by 3789.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 217,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2509.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1058.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.245400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 166.56%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $383.806600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON TRUST Co. Also check out:

1. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON TRUST Co keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus