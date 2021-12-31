WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Corning Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Brookline Bancorp Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Quanta Services Inc

New Purchases: BRKL, NKLA, KMPR, ADX, AFB, EVF, BERY, OUT, BOOT, SYNH, FSV, TDOC, WSC, AVTX, WHD, MGTX, ACIW, FHTX, CLNN, CLNN, GXO, LCID, SPIR, CCSI, BOTZ, GLDB, GXTG, IGRO, SOXX, VIGI, FICO, AIT, ARW, ATO, BHB, EAT, BTI, CMS, CTRA, DXLG, CBSH, DRE, DY, FDS, UTL, FRT, FBNC, HMC, SJM, JKHY, KEX, MMLP, MGI, NJR, PSO, NTR, SNN, ALE,

BRKL, NKLA, KMPR, ADX, AFB, EVF, BERY, OUT, BOOT, SYNH, FSV, TDOC, WSC, AVTX, WHD, MGTX, ACIW, FHTX, CLNN, CLNN, GXO, LCID, SPIR, CCSI, BOTZ, GLDB, GXTG, IGRO, SOXX, VIGI, FICO, AIT, ARW, ATO, BHB, EAT, BTI, CMS, CTRA, DXLG, CBSH, DRE, DY, FDS, UTL, FRT, FBNC, HMC, SJM, JKHY, KEX, MMLP, MGI, NJR, PSO, NTR, SNN, ALE, Added Positions: GLW, SYK, FMB, MDY, IWR, VIAC, QCOM, IWM, FIS, IAA, IEMG, STIP, VIG, CAG, GSK, LMT, MDT, NOC, OLED, ZBH, FBHS, IEFA, IJR, VEU, AOS, ABB, ASML, ABC, AME, APH, AVT, BP, SAN, BCS, BAX, BMRN, BRO, BF.B, CRS, CRI, CHKP, CHD, CGNX, CCI, DPZ, FE, HFC, DIN, IART, KLIC, JEF, MET, MU, OGE, OSK, PZZA, PDCO, MD, LIN, O, RELX, RRX, ROK, RYAAY, SNY, SMG, SKYW, TRV, TROW, TTWO, TXT, TKR, TSCO, UL, VRSN, GWW, WHR, WSM, SMFG, EIM, HUSA, CVLT, SPR, TEL, FERG, KKR, FRC, APO, DOOR, ACHC, PNR, WDAY, PSXP, CRTO, WIX, MC, NOMD, CFG, LBRDK, SHAK, BKI, SQ, FHB, ASIX, LW, CNDT, HGV, SNAP, SE, ADT, NVT, REZI, CLVT, AMCR, CHNG, BNL, PATH, ERTH, LIT, VB, VOOV, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLV, XLY, XSOE,

AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, PYPL, IQV, V, FB, PANW, BRK.B, VCSH, DE, DIS, J, SBUX, BDX, PEP, UPS, GOOGL, BKNG, REGN, NKE, VTEB, APD, AMT, HYG, APTV, SPLK, UBER, BEPC, EW, JNJ, SPY, MTN, MSFT, JPM, DEO, ECL, KMI, XOM, ISRG, PG, CLX, VTI, CSCO, KO, NVDA, ABT, WMT, ADP, TMO, HD, DOCU, GVI, LOW, ABBV, IBM, INTC, PFE, EFA, AXP, FDX, PM, COIN, EEM, T, MO, BA, COST, EMR, MCD, MCO, UNP, RTX, XYL, MMM, ACN, AROW, CAT, CVX, CTSH, EL, NEE, MRK, PPG, SLB, TJX, AWK, IWB, AES, TFC, BK, BMY, BAM, C, DUK, EFX, GE, GS, HON, TT, KMB, MMC, NFLX, OKE, PAYX, PBCT, SU, TXN, USB, UNH, VZ, WFC, WY, YUM, EVN, BR, BIP, BEP, AVGO, GWRE, CDK, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, DFAC, IJH, IVV, IVW, IWV, MTUM, RSP, SCHP, TIP, VNQ, VOO, PLD, AAP, AFL, ALB, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ACC, AEP, AIG, NLY, AON, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, GOLD, BDC, BIIB, SAM, BSX, BC, CSX, COF, KMX, CCL, SCHW, CME, CI, TPR, CL, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CACC, DHR, DECK, DXCM, DLTR, DOV, DD, ETN, EIX, EA, LLY, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQR, RE, EXC, FAST, FISV, F, BEN, GATX, GIS, GILD, GT, HAIN, HAL, HAS, WELL, INFO, IDXX, ICE, INTU, KLAC, KAMN, KNX, KFY, LH, LEN, LYV, MGA, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MS, MSI, VTRS, NSC, ES, ON, OXY, OHI, ORCL, PNC, PH, PGR, PUK, PEG, PHM, RPM, RS, RIO, RCL, RDS.A, SIVB, SGMS, SEE, SIGI, SHW, SNA, SO, SWX, EQNR, SRCL, SF, SLF, SNV, TGT, TCBI, TD, VLO, VRTX, VOD, WBA, WAT, WBS, ANTM, WDC, WMB, WTFC, WEC, XEL, ZION, ET, TDG, CODI, SBH, AVAV, TMUS, DAL, BX, DFS, ULTA, KW, DAN, CFX, BUD, STWD, H, DG, KAR, MXL, TSLA, NXPI, GM, HHC, BKU, FWONA, ZTS, TMHC, TWTR, HMHC, ALLE, AAL, OGS, ARES, BABA, OEC, QSR, SUM, LITE, TEAM, GCP, MGP, FTV, CRSP, YUMC, IR, BKR, BHF, LYFT, DOW, JMIA, ALC, BYND, CTVA, BIPC, VNT, OGN, ARKK, ARKW, DIM, DVY, EEMV, GDX, GLD, IAU, ICLN, IWF, IWP, LQD, MBB, MUB, PFF, PHO, QQQ, SCHD, SCHG, SDY, SRVR, USMV, VEA, VHT, VNQI, VO, VTIP, VTV, VWO, XLK, XLP, XLU, XOP, XSD, Sold Out: PWR, RMD, ZBRA, INVH, MSGE, GMED, VEEV, ILMN, KSU, AY, EPAM, ICLR, EVR, NBIX, NI, NRT, AMP, ITT, NBTB, PAAS, PMX, CSWI, AVLR, AVTR, CRWD, DFUS, GDXJ, MLN, SPEM, AMD, AMX, AWR, BHP, BIDU, BWA, CPB, CSWC, CGRN, CAH, CE, CNC, CMC, CWCO, INGR, CVA, CW, DTE, DRQ, ESS, FLIC, FCX, GPC, HE, HXL, IMO, IFF, KAI, MGEE, MAT, NCR, NYCB, ORI, OMI, PPL, PXD, RYN, SRE, SWKS, LUV, TARO, TXRH, UDR, VLY, GHC, WWE, WYNN, DSU, RCS, MMU, MYI, VKQ, RQI, NAN, NRK, BFK, PML, WIA, MAV, NMZ, WIW, DSM, MELI, MAIN, NWG, OPTT, AQN, BWFG, TAK, RGA, CVE, CHTR, LYB, RLJ, MOS, MRC, NCLH, VOYA, OMF, CHGG, ZEN, TSE, SYF, CFRX, CZR, W, CRBP, CABO, ALRM, KHC, RUN, TWLO, TPIC, TTD, NTNX, VST, GOLF, BHVN, TDW, DMTK, SPCE, BTAI, SPOT, SONO, PTON, ONEM, XPEV, QS, HMCOU, THMAU, CHPT, CHPT, DTM, KD, AMLP, BKLN, BSV, IGIB, IGSB, DFAX, DLN, EFAV, EMB, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, FAN, FLOT, FPE, FVD, FXI, IDNA, IEF, IJS, ILF, ISTB, JHMM, JKE, PHDG, PPLT, QYLD, REMX, SHY, SHYG, SKYY, SLV, SPIP, SPYD, SPYX, SUB, TAN, TOTL, URTH, USIG, VIOG, VPL, VXF, XLG,

Westerly, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Corning Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Brookline Bancorp Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q4, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 946 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 742,336 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,587 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,009,555 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 119,461 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 355,689 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $3.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Corning Inc by 3789.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 217,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2509.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1058.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.245400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 166.56%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $383.806600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4.