Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys People's United Financial Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Avalon Acquisition Inc, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, , Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys People's United Financial Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Avalon Acquisition Inc, NorthView Acquisition Corp, Canna Global Acquisition Corp, sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, , Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yakira Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. owns 421 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yakira+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 266,669 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) - 4,026,779 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.64% People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 1,588,757 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 635.83% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 291,600 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% CENAQ Energy Corp (CENQU) - 1,483,503 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avalon Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 991,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canna Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 810,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 803,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 635.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,588,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 182.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 4,026,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 380.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 319,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merida Merger Corp I by 183.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 778,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 533.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 172,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Greencity Acquisition Corp by 1177.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 218,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.9 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.43.