Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys People's United Financial Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Avalon Acquisition Inc, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, , Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

- New Purchases: AVACU, NVACU, CNGLU, ROCAU, IGTAU, ALSAU, BRKHU, DAOOU, GGAAU, ADRT.U, SAGAU, ISBC, BMAC.U, AOGOU, FRLAU, LSPRU, LIBYU, IRRX.U, AXH.U, FEXDU, ENERU, KACLU, GDNRU, OLITU, TLGYU, WTMAU, JMACU, LAXXU, VSACU, GMFIU, GLLIU, LGTOU, VNE, BNIX, FATPU, FNVTU, MLAIU, GVCIU, VHNAU, MCAF, ADEX, PCF, DHACU, XLNX, ROSEU, MAAQU, SMAPU, SANBU, NCACU, LIONU, XENT, BRG, AZRE, ENCPU, LGSTU, HEAR, RIV, ALORU, PTRS, MUDSU, MUDSU, ATSPT, PBAXU, TRIS.U, IOACU, TGVCU, IQMDU, APN.U, HTAQ.U, DPCSU, BCSAU, BIOSU, APCA.U, CRHC, BOAS, IMPX, BHACU, RNERU, ROCLU, ACAH, RAM, BSGA, RCLF, BIOT, BLTS, CPTK, PHYT.U, ARCKU, CCTSU, SGIIU, CRECU, ESBK, JOBS, GSKY, CFV, BRPM, AEAEU, SZZLU, ONYXU, JUN.U, MCAAU, AFACU, CBRGU, DMAQ, MXE, LNFA, ASTL, THACU, RCG, PFDR, PTOC, NN, WEL.U,
- Added Positions: PBCT, USA, ATC, MCMJ, GOF, GRCY, SJR, NFH, PRPB, MACK, SSSS,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, MNR, SAFM, HBMD, FRTA, WTW, CHNG, BSGAU, MPC, L, BST, DISCK, AJRD, SFE, GGT, YTRA, SEAH, PSTH, BREZ, FOE, HLMN, VENA, SPNT, BRLI, MPAC, IIF,
- Sold Out: DWACU, VER, GPM, ATH, CLM, GGM, HRC, PPD, TMTS, GIG, UFS, XLRN, ASG, PMBC, SVBI, PAIC, ZGYH, SGAM, DDMX, DDMX, ADEX.U, GPX, GRCYU, KSU, DBDR, SCR, GAB, ITMR, VTA, CVA, BIPC, SOLY, CXP, ATSPU, ATHN, MACQ, CRF, BOAS.U, IMPX.U, RAMMU, NGCA, CDOR, ACAHU, HFRO, SZC, YAC, LEGO, RCLFU, BSN, ENBL, ICBK, PRPB.U, BRPMU, EUSG, BLTSU, BIOTU, CPTK.U, CLDB, MOTNU, GLO, DD, HPK, CFFVU, CFVIU, BKD, ESXB, PNM, LNFA.U, EBSB, VLN, SHPW, PROC, PTOCU, KLR, PFDRU, VOSOU, LUB, LMDX, RNWK,
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 266,669 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02%
- Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) - 4,026,779 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.64%
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 1,588,757 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 635.83%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 291,600 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- CENAQ Energy Corp (CENQU) - 1,483,503 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avalon Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NorthView Acquisition Corp (NVACU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 991,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canna Global Acquisition Corp (CNGLU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canna Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (IGTAU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 810,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (ALSAU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (ROCAU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 803,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 635.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,588,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 182.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 4,026,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 380.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 319,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merida Merger Corp I by 183.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 778,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 533.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 172,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Greencity Acquisition Corp (GRCY)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Greencity Acquisition Corp by 1177.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 218,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWACU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: (VER)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: (ATH)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.Sold Out: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.9 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $13.8.Sold Out: Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.43.
