Middleton & Co Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, SVB Financial Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Honeywell International Inc, VF Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: BDXB.PFD, DUK, LLY, MCHP, MCO, NSC, TGT, IVE,

BDXB.PFD, DUK, LLY, MCHP, MCO, NSC, TGT, IVE, Added Positions: AVGO, SIVB, PYPL, APTV, QCOM, OTIS, NOW, XYL, SYY, ACN, FTV, PANW, MSCI, XPO, ODFL, PSA, PFE, MA, ORCL, MTD, MDT, MCD, FDS, AMGN, APD, PLD, IWP,

AVGO, SIVB, PYPL, APTV, QCOM, OTIS, NOW, XYL, SYY, ACN, FTV, PANW, MSCI, XPO, ODFL, PSA, PFE, MA, ORCL, MTD, MDT, MCD, FDS, AMGN, APD, PLD, IWP, Reduced Positions: INFO, UNH, BRK.B, IVV, HON, VFC, C, ORLY, INTU, DHR, COST, VRSK, FISV, LW, BR, IBB, IWR, ROK, PNC, SPY, AVY, INTC, BAC, FIS, CVX, NKE, WSO, AXP, IWM, CVS, CSCO, CL, WFC, WMT, CMCSA, IDXX, USB, ILMN, PG, JNJ,

INFO, UNH, BRK.B, IVV, HON, VFC, C, ORLY, INTU, DHR, COST, VRSK, FISV, LW, BR, IBB, IWR, ROK, PNC, SPY, AVY, INTC, BAC, FIS, CVX, NKE, WSO, AXP, IWM, CVS, CSCO, CL, WFC, WMT, CMCSA, IDXX, USB, ILMN, PG, JNJ, Sold Out: T, IBM, SJM, TPIC, GLD, IGV, KD,

Investment company Middleton & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, SVB Financial Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Duke Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Honeywell International Inc, VF Corp, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Middleton & Co Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Middleton & Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/middleton+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,533 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,410 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,975 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 97,215 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Visa Inc (V) - 110,721 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $274.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $604.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $644.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.