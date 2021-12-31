Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Intuit Inc, NetEase Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: DNB, NU, BWXT, FB, MCHI, CPRT, EEFT, HEI, LHCG, ODFL, TTWO, TSLA, LGIH, VVV, ROKU,
- Added Positions: UNH, ICE, TNET, ESTC, PYPL, AON, IAA, AMZN, PG, ABT, DG, VRSK, CHTR, JPM, CDW, SO, CMCSA, BDX, PEP, ADBE, AEP, PAYX, DHR, XPEL, RYAN, GIC, GIC, MA, WAT, AJG, STT, LIN, KLAC, CTSH, CLBT, CNXC, CARR, CBRE, TW, CRL, FOCS, CSWI, FIX, NVEE, SSNC, ORLY, VZ, MSCI,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, NTES, BABA, MSFT, SPGI, ACN, ANSS, BKNG, FLT, MMC, AZPN, VRSN, FCN, JNJ, BAX, CME, ECL, HSY, AME, NSP, WMG, TSM, WST, APH, TASK, NKE, NVS, FAST, WTW, CBZ, MORN, RPM, CCU, GOOGL, TD, HHR,
- Sold Out: INFO, ATHM, HOLX, SQ, IHG, IEMG,
For the details of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
- Aon PLC (AON) - 6,156,600 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 495,322 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,799,768 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,993,872 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 7,023,121 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,633,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,395,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 818,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 104,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 154,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 902,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,563,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Elastic NV by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $94.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,005,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 278,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 435,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.91, with an estimated average price of $66.3.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mawer Investment Management Ltd. keeps buying