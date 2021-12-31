Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Intuit Inc, NetEase Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: DNB, NU, BWXT, FB, MCHI, CPRT, EEFT, HEI, LHCG, ODFL, TTWO, TSLA, LGIH, VVV, ROKU,

DNB, NU, BWXT, FB, MCHI, CPRT, EEFT, HEI, LHCG, ODFL, TTWO, TSLA, LGIH, VVV, ROKU, Added Positions: UNH, ICE, TNET, ESTC, PYPL, AON, IAA, AMZN, PG, ABT, DG, VRSK, CHTR, JPM, CDW, SO, CMCSA, BDX, PEP, ADBE, AEP, PAYX, DHR, XPEL, RYAN, GIC, GIC, MA, WAT, AJG, STT, LIN, KLAC, CTSH, CLBT, CNXC, CARR, CBRE, TW, CRL, FOCS, CSWI, FIX, NVEE, SSNC, ORLY, VZ, MSCI,

UNH, ICE, TNET, ESTC, PYPL, AON, IAA, AMZN, PG, ABT, DG, VRSK, CHTR, JPM, CDW, SO, CMCSA, BDX, PEP, ADBE, AEP, PAYX, DHR, XPEL, RYAN, GIC, GIC, MA, WAT, AJG, STT, LIN, KLAC, CTSH, CLBT, CNXC, CARR, CBRE, TW, CRL, FOCS, CSWI, FIX, NVEE, SSNC, ORLY, VZ, MSCI, Reduced Positions: INTU, NTES, BABA, MSFT, SPGI, ACN, ANSS, BKNG, FLT, MMC, AZPN, VRSN, FCN, JNJ, BAX, CME, ECL, HSY, AME, NSP, WMG, TSM, WST, APH, TASK, NKE, NVS, FAST, WTW, CBZ, MORN, RPM, CCU, GOOGL, TD, HHR,

INTU, NTES, BABA, MSFT, SPGI, ACN, ANSS, BKNG, FLT, MMC, AZPN, VRSN, FCN, JNJ, BAX, CME, ECL, HSY, AME, NSP, WMG, TSM, WST, APH, TASK, NKE, NVS, FAST, WTW, CBZ, MORN, RPM, CCU, GOOGL, TD, HHR, Sold Out: INFO, ATHM, HOLX, SQ, IHG, IEMG,

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nu Holdings, Trinet Group Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, sells Intuit Inc, NetEase Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, IHS Markit, Autohome Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $22.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aon PLC (AON) - 6,156,600 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 495,322 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,799,768 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,993,872 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 7,023,121 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,633,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,395,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 818,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 104,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 154,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 902,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,563,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Elastic NV by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $94.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,005,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 278,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 435,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.91, with an estimated average price of $66.3.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.