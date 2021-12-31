Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Main Sector Rotation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: FNDX, USD, TFLO, PDI, SCHP, ALTL, PALC, RCD, FIVG, UCON, FCTR, SCHX, SPLV, DWLD, DFAX, DFCF, EDV, DFSD, FTSL, ROK, TRND, PAMC, CTAS, MDY, IWY, RDVY, RAAX, REZ, PGF, OMFL, MDYG, GDX, JQUA, SSO, XLG, VOX, VDC, VCR, VCLT, UUP, URA, STOT, RWO, SPYC, SPTS, SPTL, SPTI, SPHY, SMMU, SLYV, SCHO, FCX, APTV, LYB, VRSK, WPC, TXT, SBAC, PPG, MCK, ITB, FFIV, EL, DHI, CTSH, CME, CP, CDNS, BTI, FOXF, JHEM, ITA, IDRV, IAI, GWX, LNT, FVD, FTSM, FMHI, FIW, EBND, DFIP, AMLP, TWLO, GLOB, IRT, NLY,

IVV, SPYG, AMZN, CWB, SOXX, TQQQ, MA, SPDW, GOOGL, QQH, SPLG, MSFT, SBUX, ESGU, IJR, LGH, VTEB, GOOG, QLD, SPEM, TDSD, ABT, COWZ, UPRO, ACN, ADBE, JNJ, UNH, V, ZTS, DOCU, ABNB, DFAC, MOAT, SPAB, ADSK, IT, ISRG, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, CRM, BX, TSLA, NOW, EFG, EFV, GOVT, IEFA, IUSB, IWD, MOO, MUB, MUNI, SCHD, SPHQ, TIP, USMV, VEU, VGT, VYM, XLI, XLP, ALGN, AMAT, BRK.B, FIS, CL, COP, DHR, DE, ENB, F, ILMN, JPM, KMB, NKE, PRU, QCOM, SHW, TSM, TXN, VZ, XEL, YUM, MSCI, AVGO, PYPL, RBLX, AVDE, BBEU, BIV, BKLN, BND, CLSA, DGRO, EUSB, FALN, FTGC, GEM, GLD, GSEW, GSIE, IEMG, IVE, IVW, IXUS, JMST, LIT, MBB, RSP, SCHM, SCHV, SHY, SHYG, SJNK, SPIB, SPMD, SPSM, SRLN, USXF, VFVA, VGK, VHT, VIG, VLUE, VTI, XLF, XLU, XLV, MMM, CB, PLD, ASML, AFL, ARE, ALL, AEE, AEP, AXP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, AON, ADM, ADP, TFC, BCE, BK, BLK, BA, CSX, CVS, COF, KMX, CAT, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, CMI, DVN, DLR, DUK, EW, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, FDX, FISV, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, WELL, HPQ, HON, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IDXX, ITW, INFY, INTC, ICE, INTU, K, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, LNC, LMT, MAR, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MET, MCHP, MS, NSC, NOC, ORLY, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PPBI, PH, PAYX, PEP, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, O, RSG, ROP, SLB, SPG, SO, SCCO, TRV, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, UL, UNP, UPS, WMT, WM, ANTM, WMB, L, JPC, HYT, FTF, EMD, KYN, DAL, DFS, TEL, LULU, FTNT, GM, PSLV, ABBV, ICLR, IQV, HLT, SQ, TTD, LYFT, DOW, UBER, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, COMT, DFAE, DFAI, DFAS, DFAT, DFAU, DFIV, DHS, DIA, DIAL, DINT, DMXF, DSI, DVY, EEM, EFA, EMLC, ESGD, ESML, EUFN, EWC, EWG, EWJ, EWP, EWT, EWY, FNCL, FNDA, FNDE, GBIL, GCOR, GIGB, GTIP, GUNR, HDV, HUSV, HYD, IAGG, IDV, IHE, IHY, INDA, INFL, IQSI, ISTB, IWB, IYE, IYW, JPIB, KSTR, KURE, KXI, LDUR, MGK, MGV, NULV, PFF, PGX, PRF, RJA, SCHA, SCHG, SDG, SDY, SHYL, SLQD, SPIP, SPSB, SPTM, SPYD, SPYV, TFI, TLT, VGIT, VIS, VSS, VWOB, VXF, XHB, XLY, Reduced Positions: SECT, MTUM, SPY, TDSC, BRK.A, QQQ, VOO, VGSH, AGG, VEA, FB, IGSB, TDIV, VUG, BNDX, BOND, EWU, JVAL, SHM, SUB, VWO, PG, USB, BSV, EMB, FLOT, FPE, JPST, STIP, TDSB, TDSE, TOTL, VCIT, VDE, VMBS, VNQ, VO, AMD, AMGN, COST, HD, JCI, LOW, PFE, REGN, TMO, VMI, ACWI, BLV, CQQQ, DEEF, DEUS, FEP, FTLS, HYS, IAU, IEI, IJH, ITOT, IWF, IWR, IXG, IXN, IYZ, JPSE, LQD, MARB, MFDX, MFEM, PFI, PXH, QARP, QDF, QUAL, TDV, VB, VBK, VNLA, VOE, VRP, VXUS, XLRE, T, A, APD, BDX, BIIB, BMY, COO, D, DD, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, ETR, XOM, FAST, FCF, GE, GS, LHX, HRL, IBM, TT, KLAC, KR, MTB, MRO, MRK, MU, MCO, NEM, ES, OKE, SRE, TGT, VOD, DIS, WEC, ZBRA, RVT, TMUS, AWK, ULTA, DG, CHTR, KMI, MPC, PSX, FSK, CFG, HPE, MRNA, BCI, CMDY, CMF, DBMF, DEM, DFUS, DTH, EAGG, EASG, EMQQ, EMSG, FBND, FIXD, FLRN, GHYB, GSLC, GSSC, GSUS, HYG, IWM, IWP, IWS, JHMF, JHML, JPIN, KOMP, MGC, MINT, MUSI, NEAR, PCEF, PCY, PPH, PTBD, QYLD, REET, SCHH, SIVR, SNPE, STPZ, SUSB, TAN, TAXF, USHY, VBR, VPU, XLE, XLK, XT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, sells Main Sector Rotation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) - 17,899,621 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 360,141 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,475,703 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.14% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,881,471 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 263,244 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 752,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 78,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.27. The stock is now traded at around $50.295700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,475,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 278,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $502.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 122.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The sale prices were between $21.61 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $22.59.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.29.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $98.59, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.09.