Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Main Sector Rotation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

For the details of Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orion+portfolio+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC
- Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) - 17,899,621 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 360,141 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,475,703 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,881,471 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 263,244 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 752,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 78,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.27. The stock is now traded at around $50.295700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,475,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 278,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $502.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 122.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The sale prices were between $21.61 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $22.59.Sold Out: Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (TDSA)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.Sold Out: Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.29.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (BIB)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $98.59, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC)
Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.09.
