1st Source Bank Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, AbbVie Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, Essential Utilities Inc

New Purchases: DOCT, TSLA, FOCT, EXC, GSK, MCO, PH, PAYX, SBAC, WBA, IESC, IVE, IVW,

IWD, SDY, VWO, SPY, PATK, ABT, GVI, PYPL, ABBV, PEP, GPN, XLRE, WMT, FNOV, IJH, VEA, DLR, MA, TJX, BCE, CVX, SPYV, FDX, ADBE, BX, PSX, CAT, BLK, FTV, HYG, REZI, BP, WEC, IEMG, IVV, SCHD, TFC, AMT, CB, NOC, DUK, ENB, FISV, GD, DE, ISRG, KEY, MRVL, MS, NI, ZBH, COP, C, SLB, SO, TGT, TXN, THO, USB, UNH, YUM, Reduced Positions: IWM, ATVI, EEM, T, MMM, NVDA, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, AAPL, PPG, IBM, MRK, WFC, PFE, PG, PANW, GOOG, INTC, HD, EFV, FVD, DRI, TRV, XLU, VOO, VBR, IWR, SYY, IWB, UPS, VZ, GLD, CMG, OGN, ELAN, THFF, AEP, BDX, CERN, KO, CL, CMI, DXCM, ETN, XOM, CRM, GE, GIS, ICE, J, KMB, MDT, MET, MCHP, ORCL,

South Bend, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, AbbVie Inc, Global Payments Inc, Walmart Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2021Q4, 1st Source Bank owns 263 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,494,407 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 650,311 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 867,356 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 565,313 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,127 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.37 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $34.39 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $935.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.245400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $313.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 155.65%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in BCE Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.