Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Cigna Corp, Marriott International Inc

Investment company Crake Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Apple Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Cigna Corp, Marriott International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crake Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Crake Asset Management LLP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Crake Asset Management LLP
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 2,622,253 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,277 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.47%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 440,630 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.99%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,889,825 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.73%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,236,985 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.09%
New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $244.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 158,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 585.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 31,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 85.47%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2815.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 51,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 146.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,889,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 80.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 582,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,236,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 991,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.



