Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Cigna Corp, Marriott International Inc

- New Purchases: HCA, T, SONO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOG, C, AAPL, WFC, MS, MSFT, AMD, BABA, CCEP, ON, GS,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, CI, MAR, FB, DAL, LUV, WMT, ANTM, FCX, BAC,
- Sold Out: SYK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crake Asset Management LLP
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 2,622,253 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,277 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.47%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 440,630 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.99%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,889,825 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.73%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,236,985 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.09%
Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $244.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 158,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 585.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3231.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 31,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 85.47%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2815.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 51,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 146.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,889,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 80.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 582,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,236,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 991,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.
