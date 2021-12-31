Evoke Wealth, LLC Buys Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Comcast Corp, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: STIP, DOCS, SCHX, PMVP, FNDX, PDI, HOOD, PCOR, NET, SCHF, SCHE, KALV, FNDA, NTLA, TOST, CCSI, LILM, RIVN, SLVM, WRBY, LICY, S, S, PTRA, RXRX, GET, LYLT, ONL, PUBM, DCGO, BITO, EFG, EWJ, FINX, IYF, PBD, ROBO, TRYP, VXX, XLP, VMW, PGEN, ARCT, QLYS, ATOS, APO, CBOE, SSNC, LOCO, ATHM, UDR, SPWR, SNY, ES, IVC, HMY, BRO, EQH, APPH, AFRM, ATO, LU, MCFE, FBRX, ETWO, TCRR, BIGZ, ZS, EDIT, MIME, RPD, SENS, CYBR, VRNS,

STIP, DOCS, SCHX, PMVP, FNDX, PDI, HOOD, PCOR, NET, SCHF, SCHE, KALV, FNDA, NTLA, TOST, CCSI, LILM, RIVN, SLVM, WRBY, LICY, S, S, PTRA, RXRX, GET, LYLT, ONL, PUBM, DCGO, BITO, EFG, EWJ, FINX, IYF, PBD, ROBO, TRYP, VXX, XLP, VMW, PGEN, ARCT, QLYS, ATOS, APO, CBOE, SSNC, LOCO, ATHM, UDR, SPWR, SNY, ES, IVC, HMY, BRO, EQH, APPH, AFRM, ATO, LU, MCFE, FBRX, ETWO, TCRR, BIGZ, ZS, EDIT, MIME, RPD, SENS, CYBR, VRNS, Added Positions: RPAR, VAC, IVV, VWO, IVE, XLF, XLE, IWM, GUNR, DFAE, IWO, TIP, DFAU, OTIS, VEA, DFAI, SNOW, MDT, SWKS, CCI, LKQ, SYY, TD, VIG, VTV, EEM, T, XOM, SM, FCT, CPNG, GSG, IAU, XLV, STZ, DAR, GME, GS, HLF, ISRG, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, LUV, SWK, FTNT, PANW, PYPL, CRWD, DDOG, RBLX, BND, FXI, IUSG, JETS, PGF, SCHA, SIL, VYM, XLB, XME, ASML, ADBE, AEG, AFL, AEM, APD, ARE, LNT, AEE, AEP, AIG, AJG, AIZ, AZN, BMO, BMRN, BLK, BA, BF.B, CMS, CSX, CVS, CPB, CP, CCL, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CINF, CSCO, C, CTSH, ED, DTE, DE, DLR, DD, DRE, ETN, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, EXR, FNF, FITB, FE, GE, MNST, LHX, HIG, IBM, SJM, JPM, KRG, KEP, KR, MGA, MKC, MCD, MCK, MET, MU, MAA, MS, NWL, NI, NOC, OHI, OKE, PPG, PAAS, PENN, PBCT, PNW, NTR, PGR, PEG, DGX, RJF, O, ROL, RY, SBAC, CRM, STX, SRE, SBUX, EQNR, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TSN, UNP, UPS, RTX, VLO, GWW, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WEC, WYNN, CMG, NVG, NAC, WU, AVXL, TMUS, DAL, AWK, ULTA, V, AVGO, ARI, GM, KMI, KOR, KOR, STAG, MPC, APTV, SPLK, WDAY, ZTS, BIT, TWTR, BABA, SYF, STOR, SHOP, HPE, TEAM, ROKU, SE, VICI, DOCU, TENB, MRNA, ALC, FSLY, CTVA, PTON, BLI, GDRX, UPST, PATH, KD, AMJ, CGW, CIBR, DVY, EDV, GDX, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IWB, KXI, MSOS, PFF, PHO, PIO, VCIT, VEU, VNM, VOX, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLU,

RPAR, VAC, IVV, VWO, IVE, XLF, XLE, IWM, GUNR, DFAE, IWO, TIP, DFAU, OTIS, VEA, DFAI, SNOW, MDT, SWKS, CCI, LKQ, SYY, TD, VIG, VTV, EEM, T, XOM, SM, FCT, CPNG, GSG, IAU, XLV, STZ, DAR, GME, GS, HLF, ISRG, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, LUV, SWK, FTNT, PANW, PYPL, CRWD, DDOG, RBLX, BND, FXI, IUSG, JETS, PGF, SCHA, SIL, VYM, XLB, XME, ASML, ADBE, AEG, AFL, AEM, APD, ARE, LNT, AEE, AEP, AIG, AJG, AIZ, AZN, BMO, BMRN, BLK, BA, BF.B, CMS, CSX, CVS, CPB, CP, CCL, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CINF, CSCO, C, CTSH, ED, DTE, DE, DLR, DD, DRE, ETN, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, EXR, FNF, FITB, FE, GE, MNST, LHX, HIG, IBM, SJM, JPM, KRG, KEP, KR, MGA, MKC, MCD, MCK, MET, MU, MAA, MS, NWL, NI, NOC, OHI, OKE, PPG, PAAS, PENN, PBCT, PNW, NTR, PGR, PEG, DGX, RJF, O, ROL, RY, SBAC, CRM, STX, SRE, SBUX, EQNR, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TSN, UNP, UPS, RTX, VLO, GWW, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WEC, WYNN, CMG, NVG, NAC, WU, AVXL, TMUS, DAL, AWK, ULTA, V, AVGO, ARI, GM, KMI, KOR, KOR, STAG, MPC, APTV, SPLK, WDAY, ZTS, BIT, TWTR, BABA, SYF, STOR, SHOP, HPE, TEAM, ROKU, SE, VICI, DOCU, TENB, MRNA, ALC, FSLY, CTVA, PTON, BLI, GDRX, UPST, PATH, KD, AMJ, CGW, CIBR, DVY, EDV, GDX, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IWB, KXI, MSOS, PFF, PHO, PIO, VCIT, VEU, VNM, VOX, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLU, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, TSLA, VZ, VOO, NEM, BAX, SPY, AAPL, GOOGL, OEF, ACWI, PAVE, TAN, ZIP, COP, TRTX, GLD, LOW, AKAM, BXMT, DLTR, ECL, QCOM, VOD, BUD, ABBV, DSL, UBER, PLTR, ARKK, VGK, ATVI, AAP, MO, AXP, AMGN, NLY, ARCC, TFC, BCE, BHP, BBVA, GOLD, BXP, BMY, VIAC, CASS, CVX, CMA, CIG, CAG, BAP, DVN, DISCA, EOG, EIX, ENB, FDX, GD, GPN, HOG, HD, HRL, ILMN, IMO, LVS, LMT, MRO, NOV, NVS, ORCL, PPL, PFE, REGN, RF, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SONY, TROW, UL, UNM, VTR, WBA, WDC, YPF, RDS.B, PFN, FSLR, MARK, BSBR, CHTR, GBDC, ZNGA, ENPH, FB, NCLH, HLT, GOOG, TSLX, CZR, DEA, GSBD, TDOC, SQ, TWLO, KREF, TME, AMCR, DKNG, QS, ABCL, COIN, JXN, ARKG, DFAC, EFA, IBB, MJ, QQQ, VGT, VOOV, XBI,

CMCSA, TSLA, VZ, VOO, NEM, BAX, SPY, AAPL, GOOGL, OEF, ACWI, PAVE, TAN, ZIP, COP, TRTX, GLD, LOW, AKAM, BXMT, DLTR, ECL, QCOM, VOD, BUD, ABBV, DSL, UBER, PLTR, ARKK, VGK, ATVI, AAP, MO, AXP, AMGN, NLY, ARCC, TFC, BCE, BHP, BBVA, GOLD, BXP, BMY, VIAC, CASS, CVX, CMA, CIG, CAG, BAP, DVN, DISCA, EOG, EIX, ENB, FDX, GD, GPN, HOG, HD, HRL, ILMN, IMO, LVS, LMT, MRO, NOV, NVS, ORCL, PPL, PFE, REGN, RF, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SONY, TROW, UL, UNM, VTR, WBA, WDC, YPF, RDS.B, PFN, FSLR, MARK, BSBR, CHTR, GBDC, ZNGA, ENPH, FB, NCLH, HLT, GOOG, TSLX, CZR, DEA, GSBD, TDOC, SQ, TWLO, KREF, TME, AMCR, DKNG, QS, ABCL, COIN, JXN, ARKG, DFAC, EFA, IBB, MJ, QQQ, VGT, VOOV, XBI, Sold Out: TBT, RCI, PCI, FXC, RIDE, DASH, CMPS, RAPT, BBIO, BYND, PINS, MGTA, FUV, URGN, AQB, NTNX, HRI, NNDM, CABO, BZUN, FSR, GDDY, IPOF, WISH, DM, XL, GOEV, DBTX, COUR, ASHS, IGSB, EWG, HACK, QYLD, SPTS, UVXY, NVAX, KNDI, MFG, CSIQ, WPP, UGP, STMP, SGMO, PRGO, WKHS, NOK, KSU, DIN, FL, CNQ, AXL, AMED, VIRT, PDM, FN, KKR, HHC, AAT, VIPS, RPAI, VEDL, XLRN, CHGG, WB, NVRO, NVTA, SMMT, JOBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Comcast Corp, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evoke Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Evoke Wealth, LLC owns 1202 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evoke Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evoke+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 30,382,301 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 533,159 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,887,736 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 915,943 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 501,225 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 432,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 252.68%. The purchase prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 248,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,942,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2970.40%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 182,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2160.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 626,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3873.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 420,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 373.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 92,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $75.71 and $79.58, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34.