Evoke Wealth, LLC Buys Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Comcast Corp, Tesla Inc

Investment company Evoke Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Comcast Corp, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evoke Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Evoke Wealth, LLC owns 1202 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Evoke Wealth, LLC
  1. RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 30,382,301 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 533,159 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%
  3. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,887,736 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 915,943 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  5. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 501,225 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 432,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Evoke Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 252.68%. The purchase prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 248,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,942,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2970.40%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 182,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2160.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 626,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3873.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 420,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Evoke Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 373.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 92,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $75.71 and $79.58, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Evoke Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34.



