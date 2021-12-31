Lincluden Management Ltd Buys Manulife Financial Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Sun Life Financial Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Federal Realty Investment Trust

- New Purchases: MFC, TCN, ATVI,
- Added Positions: RCI, PBA, SUI, CIGI, MGA, RY, EQIX, FSV, QSR, BCE, BNS, CM, TU, ENB, AMT, CNI, WELL, COLD,
- Reduced Positions: CNQ, SJR, TD, SU, SPG, KRC, SLG, BAM, TRNO, CVE, INN, WFC, ING, KR, PFE, EXR, WBA, WMT, VOD, CNC, DG, BAC, GLW, DLTR, JPM, ORAN, SAP, GOOGL, ORCL, MSFT, BBU, DIS, TJX, SNY, RDS.A, JNJ, C,
- Sold Out: SLF, FRT, GIL,
For the details of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincluden+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,437,158 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 945,609 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 539,211 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 882,703 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,069,238 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,781,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 455,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 87,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)
Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.21 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $155.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 73,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $716.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 118,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73.Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 85.86%. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 63,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 36.31%. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 22,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 49.55%. The sale prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 24,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 22,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 46.5%. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 70,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)
Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP by 38.22%. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.
