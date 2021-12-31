Lincluden Management Ltd Buys Manulife Financial Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Sun Life Financial Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Federal Realty Investment Trust

New Purchases: MFC, TCN, ATVI,

Oakville, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Manulife Financial Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, sells Sun Life Financial Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Simon Property Group Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincluden Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Lincluden Management Ltd owns 76 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,437,158 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 945,609 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 539,211 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 882,703 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,069,238 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,781,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 455,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 87,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.21 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $155.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 73,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $716.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 118,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 85.86%. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 63,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 36.31%. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 22,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 49.55%. The sale prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 24,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 22,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 46.5%. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 70,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP by 38.22%. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.