CMG Global Holdings, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Biotechnology ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA, ATO, O, LUV,
- Added Positions: F, BA, MU, BRK.B, GLD, MO, DOW, CVX, WMT, CSCO, T, XOM, VZ, VTI, BAC, TIP, GE, PFF, AAPL, MDY, BND, EFA, MSFT, IWM, AMZN, DVY, XLI, DIA, DIS, JNK, LQD, XLP, XLF, XLV, ABBV, GDX, PEP, ABT, AMLP, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, PFE, AMD, IBM, MCD, WFC, JNJ,
- Sold Out: PYPL, RTX, IBB, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,496 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,138 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 39,686 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,207 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,341 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $928.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 211.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 89,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 448.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.829100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 123.90%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
