CMG Global Holdings, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Biotechnology ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, ATO, O, LUV,

TSLA, ATO, O, LUV, Added Positions: F, BA, MU, BRK.B, GLD, MO, DOW, CVX, WMT, CSCO, T, XOM, VZ, VTI, BAC, TIP, GE, PFF, AAPL, MDY, BND, EFA, MSFT, IWM, AMZN, DVY, XLI, DIA, DIS, JNK, LQD, XLP, XLF, XLV, ABBV, GDX, PEP, ABT, AMLP, JPM,

F, BA, MU, BRK.B, GLD, MO, DOW, CVX, WMT, CSCO, T, XOM, VZ, VTI, BAC, TIP, GE, PFF, AAPL, MDY, BND, EFA, MSFT, IWM, AMZN, DVY, XLI, DIA, DIS, JNK, LQD, XLP, XLF, XLV, ABBV, GDX, PEP, ABT, AMLP, JPM, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, PFE, AMD, IBM, MCD, WFC, JNJ,

QQQ, SPY, PFE, AMD, IBM, MCD, WFC, JNJ, Sold Out: PYPL, RTX, IBB, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMG Global Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CMG Global Holdings, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CMG Global Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmg+global+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,496 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,138 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 39,686 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,207 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,341 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $928.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 211.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 89,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 448.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.829100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 123.90%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

CMG Global Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.