Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HGTY, SNSR, ROBO, ABC, BND, GLD, SCHE, BMY, GILD, PGX, NKE, ONL, CTXR, SPEM, SPYV, XBI, DDD,
- Added Positions: SCHP, NULV, VTIP, TIPX, STPZ, RSP, MGK, STIP, PG, VYM, TIP, VV, DSI, VOO, SUSA, AAPL, PDBC, SPY, IWD, V, VTI, HYG, GOOGL, IJR, INTC, BSV, FTGC, VOE, SPDW, AGG, SPYG, VWO, MCD, FE, SPIB, VNQ, DEA, SO, VBR, PEP, OGN, DIS, YUM, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VGK, IEI, VIG, VUG, VGSH, SCHJ, VXF, SCHO, VT, VSGX, IOO, IWF, IVW, SCHG, VTEB, ESGE, VOT, SLQD, VO, VBK, EFG, SPTS, VEA, IWB, SCHA, BBH, AOA, AOM, VB, SCHR, VHT, SPTI, SMB, VGIT, VIGI, XLP, EFAV, EFA, SPTM, TSLA,
- Sold Out: EFV, CMCSA, SCZ, QIPT,
For the details of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+perspectives+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 637,234 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 133,237 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 287,049 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.28%
- PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 309,113 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 89,780 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $35.45 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hagerty Inc (HGTY)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 287,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1423.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 117,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 630,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 278.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 59.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC keeps buying