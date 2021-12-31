Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: HGTY, SNSR, ROBO, ABC, BND, GLD, SCHE, BMY, GILD, PGX, NKE, ONL, CTXR, SPEM, SPYV, XBI, DDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Apple Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 637,234 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 133,237 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 287,049 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.28% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 309,113 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 89,780 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $35.45 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 287,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1423.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 117,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 630,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 278.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 59.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.