Baird Financial Group, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Match Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Sells Northern Trust Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Five Below Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Match Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Kornit Digital, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Northern Trust Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Five Below Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baird Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Baird Financial Group, Inc. owns 1868 stocks with a total value of $42.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,574,425 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,177,597 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,551,407 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 2,098,675 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 254,248 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1378.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 262,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zumiez Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 61,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 96.30%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,562,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 120.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 599,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 1208.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 382,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 1274.90%. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 275,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $293.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 484,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $309.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 178,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.97.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.05 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $28.75.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.