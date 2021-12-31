Condor Capital Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration , Danaher Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: AWTM, VWO, IBB, FTXL, BAC, IPAY, KWEB, WMT, FTV, SMMU, AMGN, XLK, VIG, SPYV, IWM, AEP, ALPP, PBAXU, SAMAU, SAMAU, CFFSU, MTVC.U, PEPLU, OHAAU, BMAC.U, DNZ.U, IXAQU, NFYS.U, BHACU, GATEU, PRSRU, PRPB, DNAD, TGAAU, IGTAU, MNTN.U, RJAC.U, GLLIU, APXIU, BIOSU, BOCNU, BPACU, STET.U, UTAAU, ROCAU, CNGLU, NETC.U, TCOA.U, ATEK.U, BRKHU, GFGDU, PRLHU, EVE.U, SHAP.U, EMLDU, RCACU, SAGAU, AOGOU, FRONU, SCAQU, GSEVU, VELOU, FCAX.U, GTACU, MBSC.U, XFINU, NHICU, NHICU, GOGN.U, NCACU, ACAQ.U, ESACU, ENERU, LVACU, ENTFU, SMAPU, ROSEU, JMACU, CDAQU, FHLTU, DNAA, SBEA, IQMDU, ALORU, ZINGU, ARIZU, BLEUU, HORIU, BCSAU, ACDI.U, APN.U, LGTOU, MCAAU, SVNAU, SZZLU, CCTSU, ARCKU, FIACU, PHYT.U, IOACU,
- Added Positions: VOO, AMZN, DHR, VTV, INTC, IWF, TAXF, VCSH, FSMB, VO, IEFA, VOE, LMBS, MUB, HYS, VONV, SHM, FVAL, ITM, IWP, ORCC, FSK, BIZD, BBDC, LQD, PCY, SUB, BRK.B, IHDG, IPAXU, SCHF, SCHX, SMB, EFG, DXJ, HPLTU, HCVIU, BACA.U, XSOE, PNNT, AMT, JPM, SMG, UNH, DIS, BNNRU, BKCC, DG, TSLA, NMFC, CCAIU, KVSC, THCPU, SNA, XLP, CVX, VOX, CSCO, DHI, NEE, LHX, APMIU, VBR, LFUS, VNT, TJX, VGII.U, MTN, VZ, PTOCU, OHPAU, IWS, AGNC, HEZU, COLIU, IHF,
- Reduced Positions: PG, JNJ, ARCM, ABT, JPST, PFE, KO, PULS, ICSH, FDX, VALT, BMY, AVY, HEDJ, QRVO, XOM, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, VFF, VRTX, PYPL, SPLG, SPY, MA, GLD, BABA, MRVL, GOOG, IVV, IVW, IAU, HTRB, IYW, VT, VTI, TCPC, PRPB.U, NBEV, ZBRA, AINV, SPG, SCHW, NYMT, MRK, GPN, XLI, XLF, XLB, ARCC, SPYG, CMCSA, FISV, F, MET, IJK, IJH, SBUX, TXN, T, IMPX.U,
- Sold Out: ABBV, MMM, EMR, WBA, CHKP, HON, VGT, SLB, VFH, PM, BDX, GSK, AMLP, MO, GDX, GE, TLRY, TLRY, VOD, JHMM, VTRS, PPBT, SNDL, MOTV.U, MACQU, SBEAU, KVSA, GGPIU, NGCA, GGPI, UAVS,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 161,003 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 323,329 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 125,657 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,826 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,511 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration . The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 57,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXL)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $64.71 and $82.14, with an estimated average price of $74.57. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.240600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3217.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $290.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 113.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.772100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banner Acquisition Corp (BNNRU)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Banner Acquisition Corp by 110.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.
