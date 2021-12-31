Condor Capital Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration , Danaher Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc

Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration , Danaher Corp, Intel Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, 3M Co, Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Condor Capital Management owns 406 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 161,003 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 323,329 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 125,657 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,826 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,511 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration . The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 57,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $64.71 and $82.14, with an estimated average price of $74.57. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.240600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3217.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $290.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 113.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.772100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Banner Acquisition Corp by 110.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.