Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Suncor Energy Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

NXST, STIP, VOT, IWD, GLD, UPST, VEA, AIZ, ROP, WAT, ARCH, SIVR, MRVI, RTX, LH, VGT, DLTH, OTIS, DOCS, TWKS, IEUR, XPO, Added Positions: VCSH, SU, NDAQ, ADP, APD, DLR, SJNK, IWF, NOW, GNRC, ZBRA, VEEV, ZTS, ABT, ZS, V, BRK.B, GOOGL, ORCL, IWN, FISV, ABBV, JPM, JNJ, WSO, MED, MASI, CVX, EMR, IBDQ, IBDP, HAL, VRSK, WMT, URI, TRMB, SYY, NKE, PEP, PFE, QCOM, MRK, MA, XOM, KD, VNT, ZI, NEE, SMG, AMT, VZ,

MINT, PYPL, CHGG, BWXT, MPWR, MKTX, CTXS, AMGN, BDX, AAPL, BSV, COST, ECL, EPD, MSFT, BMY, ITW, VFC, IAT, INTU, PANW, EL, CTAS, TMO, SWK, TT, AXP, SPY, ICE, IWM, HD, ADBE, ORLY, CGNX, BKNG, MDLZ, WTRG, CBRE, NFLX, FB, XSOE, AWK, SITE, FTV, EEMA, IVV, IWO, VMI, TSCO, WEC, QDEL, PG, PKI, NEOG, CLB, FLO, MDU, CMCSA, WELL, IBM, INTC, MMP, DHS, VTRS, COIN, RBA, Sold Out: ATVI, AGG, CERN, COP, T, SAN, LMT, WU, EVFM,

Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Suncor Energy Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Amgen Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 290 stocks with a total value of $598 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,772 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,247 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,531 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 78,392 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,381 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $179.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 126.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 138,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $180.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 176.89%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 83.46%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 650.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.