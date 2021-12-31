Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Suncor Energy Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: NXST, STIP, VOT, IWD, GLD, UPST, VEA, AIZ, ROP, WAT, ARCH, SIVR, MRVI, RTX, LH, VGT, DLTH, OTIS, DOCS, TWKS, IEUR, XPO,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SU, NDAQ, ADP, APD, DLR, SJNK, IWF, NOW, GNRC, ZBRA, VEEV, ZTS, ABT, ZS, V, BRK.B, GOOGL, ORCL, IWN, FISV, ABBV, JPM, JNJ, WSO, MED, MASI, CVX, EMR, IBDQ, IBDP, HAL, VRSK, WMT, URI, TRMB, SYY, NKE, PEP, PFE, QCOM, MRK, MA, XOM, KD, VNT, ZI, NEE, SMG, AMT, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, PYPL, CHGG, BWXT, MPWR, MKTX, CTXS, AMGN, BDX, AAPL, BSV, COST, ECL, EPD, MSFT, BMY, ITW, VFC, IAT, INTU, PANW, EL, CTAS, TMO, SWK, TT, AXP, SPY, ICE, IWM, HD, ADBE, ORLY, CGNX, BKNG, MDLZ, WTRG, CBRE, NFLX, FB, XSOE, AWK, SITE, FTV, EEMA, IVV, IWO, VMI, TSCO, WEC, QDEL, PG, PKI, NEOG, CLB, FLO, MDU, CMCSA, WELL, IBM, INTC, MMP, DHS, VTRS, COIN, RBA,
- Sold Out: ATVI, AGG, CERN, COP, T, SAN, LMT, WU, EVFM,
For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,772 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,247 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,531 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 78,392 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,381 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $179.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 126.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 138,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $180.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 176.89%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 83.46%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 650.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying