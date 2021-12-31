Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund

- New Purchases: CI, F,
- Added Positions: VTIP, SUB, BSV, AGG, MUB, BWX, IJR, MTUM, ESGE, IEMG, SPY, QAI, ESGD, GLD, CWB, IQLT, CGW, EEM, DTD, IJH, IEFA, ARCC, PGF, PPL, GD,
- Reduced Positions: FAN, PSK, VHT, IWF, IBM, MDY, NEA, IWD, ADP, PRF, JNJ, IVW, SCHH, VOE, XLRE,
- Sold Out: JCI, AMPE, NXJ, APA, ADNT,
Baron Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of Baron Financial Group, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 78,176 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 327,553 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,964 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 121,303 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 51,970 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $232.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.Sold Out: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $1.71, with an estimated average price of $1.23.Sold Out: Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.18 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.38.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98.
