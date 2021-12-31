Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund

New Purchases: CI, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Cigna Corp, Ford Motor Co, sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Johnson Controls International PLC, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baron Financial Group, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 78,176 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 327,553 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,964 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 121,303 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 51,970 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%

Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $232.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $1.71, with an estimated average price of $1.23.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.18 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.38.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98.