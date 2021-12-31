American National Insurance Co Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: RRX, ZWS, MNST, TJX, ASO, MGPI, YETI,

RRX, ZWS, MNST, TJX, ASO, MGPI, YETI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, JPM, HD, PG, NVDA, TMO, UNH, DHR, JNJ, PYPL, LLY, ADBE, HON, DIS, V, MMC, AXP, TGT, NFLX, GS, PFE, ISRG, WMT, CMCSA, CSCO, MA, PLD, COST, MS, PNC, PEP, CRM, ABBV, NOC, AJG, LOW, BAC, CVX, XOM, MCD, ZTS, WFC, ABT, ANTM, SCHW, AVGO, MRK, C, KO, STZ, COF, GTLS, T, VZ, BA, SBUX, UNP, ALGN, QCOM, NEE, ORCL, UPS, NOW, ACN, CCI, MKC, ZS, CRWD, CHD, INTC, DG, RTX, CVS, USB, EXAS, GE, PODD, MDT, ALB, MET, EPAM, IRM, PANW, TRV, OKTA, MDB, CAT, TMUS, MELI, CMI, MU, RNG, FISV, HUBS, BK, DRI, FITB, TXN, ULTA, LNG, DUK, GILD, CG, AMD, CMS, EOG, ROP, SRE, CARR, APD, MO, FIS, DVA, EPD, EXPE, GM, UBER, MMM, CI, EXP, EA, INFY, NSRGY, NEM, NVO, NTR, PRU, AWK, SPLK, SHOP, FTV, DOCU, COLM, GLW, FDX, TTWO, JD, ATVI, ALL, TFC, GPN, PTC, VRTX, BMY, EXC, ICE, MAR, SLB, TM, WERN, GLPI, SYF, OTIS, AEP, CDNS, DISCA, EQT, LHX, TSCO, WBA, VMW, CSTM, BUD, MPC, ZEN, DKNG, FLS, SEE, VMC, CLR, LOGI, MTX, NI, NTTYY, SAIL, ACA, CNC, COP, EVRG, LYB, ACC, FMC, MCK, SAP, VLO, WBK, TDOC, HAL, NVS, BMRN, EIX, K, FANG, DEO, EPR, NICE, UL, DK, ICLR, BDX, IFNNY, PXD, SNY, DD, WELL, MUFG, SPG, PM, FCPT, DOW, ABB, BP, CMA, DGX, KMI, LUMN, ENB, EQR, OHI, PEG, CKHUY, SAN, ABEV, DRE, PEAK, KIM, RDS.A, MAC, PAA, RF, TRP,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, JPM, HD, PG, NVDA, TMO, UNH, DHR, JNJ, PYPL, LLY, ADBE, HON, DIS, V, MMC, AXP, TGT, NFLX, GS, PFE, ISRG, WMT, CMCSA, CSCO, MA, PLD, COST, MS, PNC, PEP, CRM, ABBV, NOC, AJG, LOW, BAC, CVX, XOM, MCD, ZTS, WFC, ABT, ANTM, SCHW, AVGO, MRK, C, KO, STZ, COF, GTLS, T, VZ, BA, SBUX, UNP, ALGN, QCOM, NEE, ORCL, UPS, NOW, ACN, CCI, MKC, ZS, CRWD, CHD, INTC, DG, RTX, CVS, USB, EXAS, GE, PODD, MDT, ALB, MET, EPAM, IRM, PANW, TRV, OKTA, MDB, CAT, TMUS, MELI, CMI, MU, RNG, FISV, HUBS, BK, DRI, FITB, TXN, ULTA, LNG, DUK, GILD, CG, AMD, CMS, EOG, ROP, SRE, CARR, APD, MO, FIS, DVA, EPD, EXPE, GM, UBER, MMM, CI, EXP, EA, INFY, NSRGY, NEM, NVO, NTR, PRU, AWK, SPLK, SHOP, FTV, DOCU, COLM, GLW, FDX, TTWO, JD, ATVI, ALL, TFC, GPN, PTC, VRTX, BMY, EXC, ICE, MAR, SLB, TM, WERN, GLPI, SYF, OTIS, AEP, CDNS, DISCA, EQT, LHX, TSCO, WBA, VMW, CSTM, BUD, MPC, ZEN, DKNG, FLS, SEE, VMC, CLR, LOGI, MTX, NI, NTTYY, SAIL, ACA, CNC, COP, EVRG, LYB, ACC, FMC, MCK, SAP, VLO, WBK, TDOC, HAL, NVS, BMRN, EIX, K, FANG, DEO, EPR, NICE, UL, DK, ICLR, BDX, IFNNY, PXD, SNY, DD, WELL, MUFG, SPG, PM, FCPT, DOW, ABB, BP, CMA, DGX, KMI, LUMN, ENB, EQR, OHI, PEG, CKHUY, SAN, ABEV, DRE, PEAK, KIM, RDS.A, MAC, PAA, RF, TRP, Sold Out: PTON, WNS, TSM, BABA, AWR, IBM, FLXN, CVA, GSK, CINF, KR, STM, TTE, IVZ, AB, RHHBY, DDAIF, HMC, TRI, GNGBY, AZN, BTI, TKOMY, LAMR, PPG, BASFY, GIB, HTHIY, BHP, FRRVY, VAC, UNM, SBGSY, KHC, ET, ADDYY, YUMC, VTRS, TCEHY, PCRFY, OGN, CTVA, MITSY, AMX, TELNY, AMADY, DANOY, UBS, BXBLY, ST, FANUY, FMX, BIDU, SGAPY, E, DPSGY, KNBWY, NGG, NTDOY, NOK, ALC, OXY, KUBTY, BXP, AXAHY, ADRNY, PSX, WB, VNT, YY, GRFS, PRDSY, BBVA, KGFHY, EW, HSBC, KEP, NHYDY, PHG, REPYY, BCS, SSLZY, SUBCY, SUHJY, SCMWY, TTDKY, BCH, ITUB, TCOM, TUP, WPP, WAB, WDC, ISNPY, IQ, XP, CX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, TJX Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, American National Insurance Co owns 265 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,094 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,829 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,385 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.87% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 25,525 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,903 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.35%

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $87.51 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $94.41.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.