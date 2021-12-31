American National Insurance Co Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: RRX, ZWS, MNST, TJX, ASO, MGPI, YETI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, JPM, HD, PG, NVDA, TMO, UNH, DHR, JNJ, PYPL, LLY, ADBE, HON, DIS, V, MMC, AXP, TGT, NFLX, GS, PFE, ISRG, WMT, CMCSA, CSCO, MA, PLD, COST, MS, PNC, PEP, CRM, ABBV, NOC, AJG, LOW, BAC, CVX, XOM, MCD, ZTS, WFC, ABT, ANTM, SCHW, AVGO, MRK, C, KO, STZ, COF, GTLS, T, VZ, BA, SBUX, UNP, ALGN, QCOM, NEE, ORCL, UPS, NOW, ACN, CCI, MKC, ZS, CRWD, CHD, INTC, DG, RTX, CVS, USB, EXAS, GE, PODD, MDT, ALB, MET, EPAM, IRM, PANW, TRV, OKTA, MDB, CAT, TMUS, MELI, CMI, MU, RNG, FISV, HUBS, BK, DRI, FITB, TXN, ULTA, LNG, DUK, GILD, CG, AMD, CMS, EOG, ROP, SRE, CARR, APD, MO, FIS, DVA, EPD, EXPE, GM, UBER, MMM, CI, EXP, EA, INFY, NSRGY, NEM, NVO, NTR, PRU, AWK, SPLK, SHOP, FTV, DOCU, COLM, GLW, FDX, TTWO, JD, ATVI, ALL, TFC, GPN, PTC, VRTX, BMY, EXC, ICE, MAR, SLB, TM, WERN, GLPI, SYF, OTIS, AEP, CDNS, DISCA, EQT, LHX, TSCO, WBA, VMW, CSTM, BUD, MPC, ZEN, DKNG, FLS, SEE, VMC, CLR, LOGI, MTX, NI, NTTYY, SAIL, ACA, CNC, COP, EVRG, LYB, ACC, FMC, MCK, SAP, VLO, WBK, TDOC, HAL, NVS, BMRN, EIX, K, FANG, DEO, EPR, NICE, UL, DK, ICLR, BDX, IFNNY, PXD, SNY, DD, WELL, MUFG, SPG, PM, FCPT, DOW, ABB, BP, CMA, DGX, KMI, LUMN, ENB, EQR, OHI, PEG, CKHUY, SAN, ABEV, DRE, PEAK, KIM, RDS.A, MAC, PAA, RF, TRP,
- Sold Out: PTON, WNS, TSM, BABA, AWR, IBM, FLXN, CVA, GSK, CINF, KR, STM, TTE, IVZ, AB, RHHBY, DDAIF, HMC, TRI, GNGBY, AZN, BTI, TKOMY, LAMR, PPG, BASFY, GIB, HTHIY, BHP, FRRVY, VAC, UNM, SBGSY, KHC, ET, ADDYY, YUMC, VTRS, TCEHY, PCRFY, OGN, CTVA, MITSY, AMX, TELNY, AMADY, DANOY, UBS, BXBLY, ST, FANUY, FMX, BIDU, SGAPY, E, DPSGY, KNBWY, NGG, NTDOY, NOK, ALC, OXY, KUBTY, BXP, AXAHY, ADRNY, PSX, WB, VNT, YY, GRFS, PRDSY, BBVA, KGFHY, EW, HSBC, KEP, NHYDY, PHG, REPYY, BCS, SSLZY, SUBCY, SUHJY, SCMWY, TTDKY, BCH, ITUB, TCOM, TUP, WPP, WAB, WDC, ISNPY, IQ, XP, CX, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,094 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,829 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,385 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.87%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 25,525 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,903 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.35%
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $87.51 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $94.41.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
