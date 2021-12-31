Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Post Holdings Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Comerica Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Factorial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Post Holdings Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, CSX Corp, Inogen Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Comerica Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factorial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Factorial Partners, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Factorial Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,360 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  2. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 16,700 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 15,800 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 76,500 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 72,300 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
New Purchase: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.956200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 134.09%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $314.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Sold Out: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Sold Out: Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.33.

Sold Out: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.



