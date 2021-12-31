Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Post Holdings Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Comerica Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: POST, DELL, INGN, GS, PFE, COLL, RGA, HLF, AMKR,

POST, DELL, INGN, GS, PFE, COLL, RGA, HLF, AMKR, Added Positions: COF, CSX, VTRS, WLL, AL, BMY, LAD, MRK, BLMN, PAHC, BHC, BIIB, SGH, XPER, LPG, OFIX, OGN, ALSN, IJJ, TDC, IWN, TNL, FRGI, DVA, EAT, KBH, NTUS, REYN, GTES, GNTX, GPI, MTG,

COF, CSX, VTRS, WLL, AL, BMY, LAD, MRK, BLMN, PAHC, BHC, BIIB, SGH, XPER, LPG, OFIX, OGN, ALSN, IJJ, TDC, IWN, TNL, FRGI, DVA, EAT, KBH, NTUS, REYN, GTES, GNTX, GPI, MTG, Reduced Positions: RSP, HD, UNP, FB, GILD, CPB, PRGO, TEVA, AMPH, FHN, K, AER, VREX, VVV, NSC, M, CFG, ANGO, AAPL, EBIX, SMG, WFC, RRGB, AXP, FTI, MHO, HII, TMHC, NOMD, NVT, MTRX, DALN, GIFI, TPH,

RSP, HD, UNP, FB, GILD, CPB, PRGO, TEVA, AMPH, FHN, K, AER, VREX, VVV, NSC, M, CFG, ANGO, AAPL, EBIX, SMG, WFC, RRGB, AXP, FTI, MHO, HII, TMHC, NOMD, NVT, MTRX, DALN, GIFI, TPH, Sold Out: CMA, ZION, AVNS, ICHR, GLRE, SFE, BGS, PEP, PLAB, BBBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Post Holdings Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, CSX Corp, Inogen Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Comerica Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factorial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Factorial Partners, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Factorial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/factorial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,360 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 16,700 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 15,800 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 76,500 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 72,300 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.956200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 134.09%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $314.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.33.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.