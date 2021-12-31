American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, TJX Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, McCormick Inc

New Purchases: MELI, MNST, TJX, ASO, MGPI, YETI, RRX, ZWS, LVS, WES, CTVA,

Investment company American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, TJX Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, McCormick Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Registered Investment Advisor, I. As of 2021Q4, American National Registered Investment Advisor, I owns 240 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,622 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,851 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,276 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 19,940 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,881 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1121.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.