Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Ensign Group Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invacare Corp, Cohu Inc

New Purchases: SIBN, RRX, EBS, SCSC, NVTS, AVNW, JILL, CPSI, FOSL, OFIX, ETON, XGN,

SIBN, RRX, EBS, SCSC, NVTS, AVNW, JILL, CPSI, FOSL, OFIX, ETON, XGN, Added Positions: ENSG, MOD, ABST, CAL, ICHR, CUTR, GMED, INFN, SNX, FL, KFRC, FORM, MRVL, BLDR, DCO, ENS, DBI, PKI, RDNT, LITE, MASI, TER, HI, BCC, AEO, IAC, SXT, PRGS, MKSI, KLIC, ZD, GRMN, EME, BBY, ZWS, KELYA,

ENSG, MOD, ABST, CAL, ICHR, CUTR, GMED, INFN, SNX, FL, KFRC, FORM, MRVL, BLDR, DCO, ENS, DBI, PKI, RDNT, LITE, MASI, TER, HI, BCC, AEO, IAC, SXT, PRGS, MKSI, KLIC, ZD, GRMN, EME, BBY, ZWS, KELYA, Reduced Positions: SWKS, COHU, RCM, FN, MTRX, CALX, KIRK, CMTL, ZUMZ, AMWD, FLDM, KTOS, MDRX, TTMI, EXTR, TLYS, CAMP, ACLS, NPTN, WCC, CNXC, EW, BMY, ABT,

SWKS, COHU, RCM, FN, MTRX, CALX, KIRK, CMTL, ZUMZ, AMWD, FLDM, KTOS, MDRX, TTMI, EXTR, TLYS, CAMP, ACLS, NPTN, WCC, CNXC, EW, BMY, ABT, Sold Out: IVC, FLXN, TRHC, OPTN, HURC, INOV, LOKB, STIM, WPRT,

Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Ensign Group Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, Absolute Software Corp, Caleres Inc, Ichor Holdings, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invacare Corp, Cohu Inc, , Matrix Service Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,246,189 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 6,114,700 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,536,800 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Calix Inc (CALX) - 1,073,900 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) - 2,720,732 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 189,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ScanSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 389,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,926,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 311.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.482900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 983,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Caleres Inc by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 841,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 674,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 319,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.94 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.84.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.