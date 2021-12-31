Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Ensign Group Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invacare Corp, Cohu Inc

- New Purchases: SIBN, RRX, EBS, SCSC, NVTS, AVNW, JILL, CPSI, FOSL, OFIX, ETON, XGN,
- Added Positions: ENSG, MOD, ABST, CAL, ICHR, CUTR, GMED, INFN, SNX, FL, KFRC, FORM, MRVL, BLDR, DCO, ENS, DBI, PKI, RDNT, LITE, MASI, TER, HI, BCC, AEO, IAC, SXT, PRGS, MKSI, KLIC, ZD, GRMN, EME, BBY, ZWS, KELYA,
- Reduced Positions: SWKS, COHU, RCM, FN, MTRX, CALX, KIRK, CMTL, ZUMZ, AMWD, FLDM, KTOS, MDRX, TTMI, EXTR, TLYS, CAMP, ACLS, NPTN, WCC, CNXC, EW, BMY, ABT,
- Sold Out: IVC, FLXN, TRHC, OPTN, HURC, INOV, LOKB, STIM, WPRT,
For the details of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,246,189 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 6,114,700 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,536,800 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 1,073,900 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) - 2,720,732 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 189,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ScanSource Inc (SCSC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ScanSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 389,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,926,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 311.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.482900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 983,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caleres Inc (CAL)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Caleres Inc by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 841,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 674,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cutera Inc (CUTR)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 319,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invacare Corp (IVC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.Sold Out: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.94 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.84.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying