Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Bandhan Bank, Network International Holdings PLC, Airtac International Group, Sells Ozon Holdings PLC, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp, Accton Technology Corp

Investment company Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Bandhan Bank, Network International Holdings PLC, Airtac International Group, Parque Arauco SA, Centre Testing International Group Co, sells Ozon Holdings PLC, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp, Accton Technology Corp, Yantai China Pet Foods Co, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q4, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund owns 62 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silergy Corp (6415) - 166,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 931,956 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Ecopro BM Co Ltd (247540) - 46,892 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763) - 537,631 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65% Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 1,028,207 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58%

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Morimatsu International Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk. The purchase prices were between $760 and $830, with an estimated average price of $783.28. The stock is now traded at around $785.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Banco de Credito e Inversiones SA. The purchase prices were between $24192.4 and $31847, with an estimated average price of $27397.4. The stock is now traded at around $29000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 57,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Fino Payments Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $370.75 and $545.25, with an estimated average price of $422.25. The stock is now traded at around $375.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 256,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd by 189.32%. The purchase prices were between $246.15 and $345.55, with an estimated average price of $292.57. The stock is now traded at around $319.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,227,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Network International Holdings PLC by 654.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.431000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,403,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Airtac International Group by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $750 and $1025, with an estimated average price of $858.44. The stock is now traded at around $965.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 285,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Parque Arauco SA by 66.70%. The purchase prices were between $640.6 and $939.9, with an estimated average price of $789.81. The stock is now traded at around $835.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,882,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Centre Testing International Group Co Ltd by 50.37%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,706,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,169,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Accton Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $229 and $304, with an estimated average price of $270.21.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $363.65 and $524.92, with an estimated average price of $429.4.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.15 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $83.52.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in RemeGen Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.35 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $95.14.