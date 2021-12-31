Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, BHP Group PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: FNDX, BBL, TLS, KKR, WHR, ADM, BK, FDX, ITW, KEY, MCHP, PEG, STX, ZS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, BHP Group PLC, Telos Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, FTI Consulting Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 795,227 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 420,569 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,903 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,802 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,139 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 795,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.304200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF by 1385.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 148,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.099100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 76,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $132.25, with an estimated average price of $123.98.