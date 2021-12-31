Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Argent Trust Co Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Amgen Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Argent Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Amgen Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Argent Trust Co owns 543 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 587,197 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,068 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 243,231 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,089 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,644 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.46 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 858.22%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 331.36%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.985800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 204.74%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $205.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in General Motors Co by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.84 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86.



