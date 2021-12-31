Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Swmg, Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF

Investment company Swmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swmg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Swmg, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SWMG, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,060 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 222,382 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 241,196 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 260,103 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,089 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.08%. The holding were 241,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 25,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 57,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 91.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.93%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.



