Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Emerson Wealth, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Baxter International Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Emerson Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Baxter International Inc, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co, sells McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Emerson Wealth, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Emerson Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerson+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Emerson Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 423,773 shares, 49.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 106,416 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 128,048 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 83,153 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
  5. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 169,585 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Emerson Wealth, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Emerson Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Emerson Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Emerson Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Emerson Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Emerson Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus