Emerson Wealth, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Baxter International Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Baxter International Inc, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co, sells McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Emerson Wealth, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 423,773 shares, 49.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 106,416 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 128,048 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 83,153 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 169,585 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.